Unity Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1,109.93
-467.26
-334.33
1.88
Depreciation
-13.07
-23.76
-26.41
-19.66
Tax paid
9.35
-0.03
-5.73
4.46
Working capital
-986.01
-256.78
141.07
90.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2,099.66
-747.85
-225.4
77.32
Capital expenditure
-1.64
-125.17
0.03
3.06
Free cash flow
-2,101.31
-873.02
-225.36
80.39
Equity raised
83.07
1,149.72
1,727.18
1,643.69
Investing
45.74
22.49
-9.16
73.72
Financing
143.38
505.73
494.3
812.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,829.12
804.92
1,986.94
2,610.49
