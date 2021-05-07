iifl-logo
Unity Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.85
(-5.56%)
May 7, 2021|04:00:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1,109.93

-467.26

-334.33

1.88

Depreciation

-13.07

-23.76

-26.41

-19.66

Tax paid

9.35

-0.03

-5.73

4.46

Working capital

-986.01

-256.78

141.07

90.64

Other operating items

Operating

-2,099.66

-747.85

-225.4

77.32

Capital expenditure

-1.64

-125.17

0.03

3.06

Free cash flow

-2,101.31

-873.02

-225.36

80.39

Equity raised

83.07

1,149.72

1,727.18

1,643.69

Investing

45.74

22.49

-9.16

73.72

Financing

143.38

505.73

494.3

812.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,829.12

804.92

1,986.94

2,610.49

