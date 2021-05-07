Unity Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
24.18
24.18
87.53
14.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,072.13
41.06
486.22
828.19
Net Worth
-1,047.95
65.24
573.75
843.01
Minority Interest
Debt
2,808.62
2,775.36
2,416.69
1,978.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.37
1.68
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,762.04
2,842.28
2,990.44
2,821.08
Fixed Assets
85.38
99.44
89.14
116.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
197.09
151.35
128.86
138.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
5.74
Networking Capital
1,435.29
2,548.89
2,739.86
2,433.84
Inventories
128.94
279.59
210.59
398.66
Inventory Days
190.47
267.57
99.68
76.76
Sundry Debtors
485.38
619.56
894.68
988.36
Debtor Days
717.03
592.92
423.52
190.31
Other Current Assets
1,621.2
2,159.31
2,171.47
1,664.29
Sundry Creditors
-175.01
-168.54
-248.35
-410.76
Creditor Days
258.53
161.29
117.56
79.09
Other Current Liabilities
-625.22
-341.03
-288.53
-206.71
Cash
44.28
42.59
32.57
126.55
Total Assets
1,762.04
2,842.27
2,990.43
2,821.08
