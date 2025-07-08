Unity Infraprojects Ltd Summary

Unity Infraprojects Ltd is one of the leading engineering and construction companies in India. The company is the flagship unit of the Mumbai based KK Group of Companies. The company is focused in areas, such as civil construction and infrastructure development. Their projects include civil construction, transportation engineering and irrigation and water supply projects. The company has three subsidiaries, namely Unity Realty and Developers Ltd, Unity Infrastructure Assets Ltd and Unity Middle East (FZE). The company develops their real estate projects under their wholly owned subsidiary Unity Realty and Developers Ltd.Unity Infraprojects Ltd was incorporated as Unity Builders Limited on April 9, 1997. The company changed their name to Unity Infraprojects Limited on January 14, 2000. In the year 2002, the company commenced their projects in Delhi by bagging a Rs. 1,300 million order from the DDA. Also, they secured major orders from the MCGM for Tansa Dam and from NHAI for concrete road at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.In the year 2003, the company ventured in the North East region by commencing their operations in Shillong. Also, their operations spread to the states of Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura. In the year 2004, they secured jobs in Mumbai viz. Sardar Patel Indoor Stadium for the National Sports Club of India. In the year 2005, they secured irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh. The company ventured into industrial construction by securing a prestigious order from Siemens Ltd. Also, they secured road projects in Mumbai. In the year 2006, they secured gauge conversion of meter gauge railway line to broad gauge railway line of Villupuram Maylladuturai on Southern Railway. Also, they secured he contract for the design and construction of flyovers and slip roads in Navi Mumbai.During the year 2006-07, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 34,43,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for a premium of Rs 665 per share. The issue was oversubscribed by 2 times. During the financial year, the company incorporated Unity Realty and Developers Ltd, Unity Infrastructure Assets Ltd and Middle East (FZE) as a subsidiary company.During the year 2007-08, the company completed some of the key projects which includes, construction of Tunnel for the North Frontier Railways near Agartala, Tripura, construction of Road Projects for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, construction of Rabale Railway Station for CIDCO at Navi Mumbai and construction of Factory Building for Siemens Ltd at Kalwa in Thane. During the year, they bagged some of the contracts, which includes re-modelling and up-gradation of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at Delhi for the Commonwealth Games 2010, construction of Super Speciality Hospital and Accident and Emergency Hospital for the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, civil construction of Retail Malls in Pune for Magarpatta City and Annutam Developers respectively, civil construction of malls for Market City Resources in Mumbai and Pune and design and construction of 3 Strom Water Pumping Stations at various locations in Mumbai for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.The company is developing their real estate projects under their wholly owned subsidiary Unity Realty and Developers Ltd. They are having 2 million sq ft of real estate projects across Goa, Pune and Nagpur. In May 2008, the company received two orders aggregating to Rs 222.54 crore. Also, they received two orders aggregating to Rs 383 crore from Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd, Chandigarh. In July 2008, the company in association with Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd and Brahmaputra Consortium Ltd was awarded an order aggregating to Rs 135.70 crore for the construction of Tezpur Medical College at Bihugori in Assam. The company holds 51% stake in the joint venture.In October 2008, the company received an order for widening and up gradation of existing 4-lane road to 6-lane road in the state of Rajasthan for a total contract value of Rs 375.25 crore. In January 2009, they received an order worth Rs 740 million to construct a township to be completed in 18 months.