SectorConstruction
Open₹64.25
Prev. Close₹61.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.27
Day's High₹64.25
Day's Low₹64.25
52 Week's High₹82.4
52 Week's Low₹39.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.64
P/E20.2
EPS3.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.25
2.53
0.12
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.32
14.49
14.18
10.31
Net Worth
24.57
17.02
14.3
10.42
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra
Executive Director
Rajesh Kabra
Executive Director
Jagmohan Ramshankar Kabra
Independent Director
Aruna Bangur
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Rathi
Independent Director
Yogita Dharmendra Poriya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shripriya Mishra
Reports by Aluwind Architectural Ltd
Summary
Aluwind Architectural Limited was originally incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aluwind Architectural Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited Company dated January 3, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company, led by Mr. Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra, is a prominent player in the aluminum manufacturing industry, specializing in windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. With decades of expertise, it has earned a stellar reputation for delivering tailored solutions to architects, builders, institutions, and corporations. Operating from a cutting-edge facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the company utilizes advanced machinery for fabrication and assembly. Rigorous quality checks are integrated into its streamlined production process to ensure consistent high standards.The Company achieved a milestone by starting its business operations as a family venture. In 2000, a significant transformation occurred as the proprietorship evolved into a partnership between MM Kabra and Rajesh Kabra. Today, the Company stands out as a prominent specialist in manufacturing and installing a diverse range of aluminum products includin
Read More
The Aluwind Architectural Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is ₹159.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is 20.2 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aluwind Architectural Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is ₹39.5 and ₹82.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aluwind Architectural Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.52%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -5.99% and 1 Month at -1.29%.
