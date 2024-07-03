iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aluwind Architectural Ltd Share Price

64.25
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.25
  • Day's High64.25
  • 52 Wk High82.4
  • Prev. Close61.2
  • Day's Low64.25
  • 52 Wk Low 39.5
  • Turnover (lac)19.27
  • P/E20.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aluwind Architectural Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

64.25

Prev. Close

61.2

Turnover(Lac.)

19.27

Day's High

64.25

Day's Low

64.25

52 Week's High

82.4

52 Week's Low

39.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.64

P/E

20.2

EPS

3.03

Divi. Yield

0

Aluwind Architectural Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aluwind Architectural Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aluwind Architectural Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.13%

Non-Promoter- 27.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aluwind Architectural Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.25

2.53

0.12

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.32

14.49

14.18

10.31

Net Worth

24.57

17.02

14.3

10.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aluwind Architectural Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aluwind Architectural Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra

Executive Director

Rajesh Kabra

Executive Director

Jagmohan Ramshankar Kabra

Independent Director

Aruna Bangur

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Rathi

Independent Director

Yogita Dharmendra Poriya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shripriya Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aluwind Architectural Ltd

Summary

Aluwind Architectural Limited was originally incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aluwind Architectural Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited Company dated January 3, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company, led by Mr. Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra, is a prominent player in the aluminum manufacturing industry, specializing in windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. With decades of expertise, it has earned a stellar reputation for delivering tailored solutions to architects, builders, institutions, and corporations. Operating from a cutting-edge facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the company utilizes advanced machinery for fabrication and assembly. Rigorous quality checks are integrated into its streamlined production process to ensure consistent high standards.The Company achieved a milestone by starting its business operations as a family venture. In 2000, a significant transformation occurred as the proprietorship evolved into a partnership between MM Kabra and Rajesh Kabra. Today, the Company stands out as a prominent specialist in manufacturing and installing a diverse range of aluminum products includin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aluwind Architectural Ltd share price today?

The Aluwind Architectural Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aluwind Architectural Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is ₹159.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aluwind Architectural Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is 20.2 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aluwind Architectural Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aluwind Architectural Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is ₹39.5 and ₹82.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aluwind Architectural Ltd?

Aluwind Architectural Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.52%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -5.99% and 1 Month at -1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aluwind Architectural Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aluwind Architectural Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aluwind Architectural Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.