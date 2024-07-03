Summary

Aluwind Architectural Limited was originally incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aluwind Architectural Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited Company dated January 3, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company, led by Mr. Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra, is a prominent player in the aluminum manufacturing industry, specializing in windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. With decades of expertise, it has earned a stellar reputation for delivering tailored solutions to architects, builders, institutions, and corporations. Operating from a cutting-edge facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the company utilizes advanced machinery for fabrication and assembly. Rigorous quality checks are integrated into its streamlined production process to ensure consistent high standards.The Company achieved a milestone by starting its business operations as a family venture. In 2000, a significant transformation occurred as the proprietorship evolved into a partnership between MM Kabra and Rajesh Kabra. Today, the Company stands out as a prominent specialist in manufacturing and installing a diverse range of aluminum products includin

Read More