To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Aluwind Architectural Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Half Yearly Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Financial Year ended on September 30, 2024 and other matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)