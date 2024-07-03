Aluwind Architectural Ltd Summary

Aluwind Architectural Limited was originally incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aluwind Architectural Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited Company dated January 3, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company, led by Mr. Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra, is a prominent player in the aluminum manufacturing industry, specializing in windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. With decades of expertise, it has earned a stellar reputation for delivering tailored solutions to architects, builders, institutions, and corporations. Operating from a cutting-edge facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the company utilizes advanced machinery for fabrication and assembly. Rigorous quality checks are integrated into its streamlined production process to ensure consistent high standards.The Company achieved a milestone by starting its business operations as a family venture. In 2000, a significant transformation occurred as the proprietorship evolved into a partnership between MM Kabra and Rajesh Kabra. Today, the Company stands out as a prominent specialist in manufacturing and installing a diverse range of aluminum products including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems, all meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of architects, consultants, builders, institutions, and corporations.Operating from a facility in Pune, Maharashtra, this tech-driven company specializes in a niche product segment. With elite infrastructure and advanced machinery, including a powder coating facility and CNC machines, it ensures precision in manufacturing aluminum products like windows, doors, and curtain walls. The Company in year 2003 delivered a project costing Rs 3 Crores in Kalyaninagar for Vascon Engineers in 2007 by performing multiple projects for Vascon Engineers aggregating Rs 21 Crores between 2007 and 2009. In 2015, it acquired L&T Realty Ltd in 2015. It joined hands with Eternia Windows Systems and received its Eternia Project Marian Park in 2020. In 2022, it acquired works of Birla Vanya worth over Rs 20 Cr.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer Fresh Issue of 66,00,000 Equity Shares.