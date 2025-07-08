iifl-logo
Marg Ltd Share Price Live

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.45
  • Day's High14.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close14.15
  • Day's Low13.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Marg Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

14.45

Prev. Close

14.15

Turnover(Lac.)

4.45

Day's High

14.45

Day's Low

13.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

50.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marg Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Marg Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marg Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.57%

Non-Promoter- 87.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marg Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

50.82

50.82

50.82

50.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

218.71

228.79

231.9

206.01

Net Worth

269.53

279.61

282.72

256.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.06

0.85

18.83

41.38

yoy growth (%)

260

-95.48

-54.49

-53.13

Raw materials

-2.21

-27

-14.01

-32.5

As % of sales

72.22

3,176.47

74.4

78.54

Employee costs

-1.85

-3.28

-3.49

-4.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.29

-13.23

-17.62

-13.94

Depreciation

-6.32

-6.83

-8.24

-9.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.79

Working capital

6.15

-7.94

-402.23

-3.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

260

-95.48

-54.49

-53.13

Op profit growth

-92.16

160.1

2.99

-57.84

EBIT growth

-75.2

-24.74

45.4

-52.42

Net profit growth

-75.13

-24.91

33.99

-51.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

4.5

28.69

5.06

46.42

0.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.5

28.69

5.06

46.42

0.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.35

8.26

30.29

7.25

0.05

View Annually Results

Marg Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.6

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.85

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.9

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.34

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marg Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G R K Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Dinesh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

V Revathi

Independent Director

Elumalai Usha

Director

Kandaswamy Karpagambal

Director

Savitha Prasanna Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G V Pratap Reddy

Registered Office

Srir Sai Subhodaya Apartments,

No 57/2B ECR Thiruvanmiyur,

Tamil Nadu - 600041

Tel: 91-44-24541111(9 lines)

Website: http://www.marggroup.com

Email: investor@marggroup.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of Indias fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regiona...
Reports by Marg Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Marg Ltd share price today?

The Marg Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marg Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marg Ltd is ₹71.15 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marg Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marg Ltd is 0 and 0.07 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marg Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marg Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marg Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Marg Ltd?

Marg Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.54%, 3 Years at -46.13%, 1 Year at 18.14%, 6 Month at -4.11%, 3 Month at 12.45% and 1 Month at 6.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marg Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marg Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

