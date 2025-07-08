SectorConstruction
Open₹14.45
Prev. Close₹14.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.45
Day's High₹14.45
Day's Low₹13.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹50.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
50.82
50.82
50.82
50.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
218.71
228.79
231.9
206.01
Net Worth
269.53
279.61
282.72
256.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.06
0.85
18.83
41.38
yoy growth (%)
260
-95.48
-54.49
-53.13
Raw materials
-2.21
-27
-14.01
-32.5
As % of sales
72.22
3,176.47
74.4
78.54
Employee costs
-1.85
-3.28
-3.49
-4.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.29
-13.23
-17.62
-13.94
Depreciation
-6.32
-6.83
-8.24
-9.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.79
Working capital
6.15
-7.94
-402.23
-3.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
260
-95.48
-54.49
-53.13
Op profit growth
-92.16
160.1
2.99
-57.84
EBIT growth
-75.2
-24.74
45.4
-52.42
Net profit growth
-75.13
-24.91
33.99
-51.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
4.5
28.69
5.06
46.42
0.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.5
28.69
5.06
46.42
0.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.35
8.26
30.29
7.25
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.6
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.85
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.9
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.34
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G R K Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Dinesh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
V Revathi
Independent Director
Elumalai Usha
Director
Kandaswamy Karpagambal
Director
Savitha Prasanna Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G V Pratap Reddy
Srir Sai Subhodaya Apartments,
No 57/2B ECR Thiruvanmiyur,
Tamil Nadu - 600041
Tel: 91-44-24541111(9 lines)
Website: http://www.marggroup.com
Email: investor@marggroup.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of Indias fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regiona...
