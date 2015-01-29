iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Marg Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marg Ltd

Marg FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.29

-13.23

-17.62

-13.94

Depreciation

-6.32

-6.83

-8.24

-9.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.79

Working capital

6.15

-7.94

-402.23

-3.06

Other operating items

Operating

-3.45

-28

-428.09

-25.78

Capital expenditure

-2.23

-0.4

-15.43

0.03

Free cash flow

-5.69

-28.41

-443.52

-25.75

Equity raised

463.98

451.14

394.28

341.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

92.71

51.1

120.76

294.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

551.02

473.82

71.51

610.59

Marg : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marg Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.