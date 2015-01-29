Marg Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.29
-13.23
-17.62
-13.94
Depreciation
-6.32
-6.83
-8.24
-9.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.79
Working capital
6.15
-7.94
-402.23
-3.06
Other operating items
Operating
-3.45
-28
-428.09
-25.78
Capital expenditure
-2.23
-0.4
-15.43
0.03
Free cash flow
-5.69
-28.41
-443.52
-25.75
Equity raised
463.98
451.14
394.28
341.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
92.71
51.1
120.76
294.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
551.02
473.82
71.51
610.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.