iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Marg Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marg Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.06

0.85

18.83

41.38

yoy growth (%)

260

-95.48

-54.49

-53.13

Raw materials

-2.21

-27

-14.01

-32.5

As % of sales

72.22

3,176.47

74.4

78.54

Employee costs

-1.85

-3.28

-3.49

-4.15

As % of sales

60.45

385.88

18.53

10.02

Other costs

-1.66

-4.54

-14.39

-17.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.24

534.11

76.42

42.07

Operating profit

-2.66

-33.97

-13.06

-12.68

OPM

-86.92

-3,996.47

-69.35

-30.64

Depreciation

-6.32

-6.83

-8.24

-9.56

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.04

-1.85

Other income

5.7

27.57

3.72

10.15

Profit before tax

-3.29

-13.23

-17.62

-13.94

Taxes

0

0

0

0.79

Tax rate

0

0

0

-5.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.29

-13.23

-17.62

-13.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.29

-13.23

-17.62

-13.15

yoy growth (%)

-75.13

-24.91

33.99

-51.09

NPM

-107.51

-1,556.47

-93.57

-31.77

Marg : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marg Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.