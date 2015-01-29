Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.06
0.85
18.83
41.38
yoy growth (%)
260
-95.48
-54.49
-53.13
Raw materials
-2.21
-27
-14.01
-32.5
As % of sales
72.22
3,176.47
74.4
78.54
Employee costs
-1.85
-3.28
-3.49
-4.15
As % of sales
60.45
385.88
18.53
10.02
Other costs
-1.66
-4.54
-14.39
-17.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.24
534.11
76.42
42.07
Operating profit
-2.66
-33.97
-13.06
-12.68
OPM
-86.92
-3,996.47
-69.35
-30.64
Depreciation
-6.32
-6.83
-8.24
-9.56
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.04
-1.85
Other income
5.7
27.57
3.72
10.15
Profit before tax
-3.29
-13.23
-17.62
-13.94
Taxes
0
0
0
0.79
Tax rate
0
0
0
-5.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.29
-13.23
-17.62
-13.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.29
-13.23
-17.62
-13.15
yoy growth (%)
-75.13
-24.91
33.99
-51.09
NPM
-107.51
-1,556.47
-93.57
-31.77
