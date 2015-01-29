iifl-logo
Marg Ltd Balance Sheet

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

50.82

50.82

50.82

50.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

218.71

228.79

231.9

206.01

Net Worth

269.53

279.61

282.72

256.83

Minority Interest

Debt

1,159.87

1,166.92

1,164.26

1,203.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

9.1

9.1

9.1

9.1

Total Liabilities

1,438.5

1,455.63

1,456.08

1,469.75

Fixed Assets

35.32

41.4

48.37

55.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

568.77

568.77

568.76

568.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.48

8.48

8.48

8.48

Networking Capital

816.22

825.7

814.82

823.68

Inventories

92.82

84.29

83.29

104.13

Inventory Days

10,054.19

35,765.7

2,018.45

Sundry Debtors

380.18

386.52

384.67

384.88

Debtor Days

46,104.5

1,65,181.82

7,460.49

Other Current Assets

1,188.94

1,187.17

1,189.13

1,311.31

Sundry Creditors

-224.26

-209.96

-216.21

-205.55

Creditor Days

25,044.24

92,843.11

3,984.37

Other Current Liabilities

-621.46

-622.32

-626.06

-771.09

Cash

9.71

11.28

15.65

13.44

Total Assets

1,438.5

1,455.63

1,456.08

1,469.75

