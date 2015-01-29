Marg Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
50.82
50.82
50.82
50.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
218.71
228.79
231.9
206.01
Net Worth
269.53
279.61
282.72
256.83
Minority Interest
Debt
1,159.87
1,166.92
1,164.26
1,203.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.1
9.1
9.1
9.1
Total Liabilities
1,438.5
1,455.63
1,456.08
1,469.75
Fixed Assets
35.32
41.4
48.37
55.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
568.77
568.77
568.76
568.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.48
8.48
8.48
8.48
Networking Capital
816.22
825.7
814.82
823.68
Inventories
92.82
84.29
83.29
104.13
Inventory Days
10,054.19
35,765.7
2,018.45
Sundry Debtors
380.18
386.52
384.67
384.88
Debtor Days
46,104.5
1,65,181.82
7,460.49
Other Current Assets
1,188.94
1,187.17
1,189.13
1,311.31
Sundry Creditors
-224.26
-209.96
-216.21
-205.55
Creditor Days
25,044.24
92,843.11
3,984.37
Other Current Liabilities
-621.46
-622.32
-626.06
-771.09
Cash
9.71
11.28
15.65
13.44
Total Assets
1,438.5
1,455.63
1,456.08
1,469.75
