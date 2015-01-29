Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
466.99
-94.31
-80.41
19.52
Op profit growth
-92.13
132.4
-115.67
2.53
EBIT growth
-55.67
-24.18
-191.74
110.51
Net profit growth
-55.27
-57.68
-75.7
-33.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.73
-773.91
-18.91
23.64
EBIT margin
-41.51
-531.02
-39.79
8.49
Net profit margin
-42.07
-533.39
-71.61
-57.7
RoCE
-0.71
-1.88
-1.71
1.25
RoNW
0.63
1.31
2.08
6.74
RoA
-0.18
-0.47
-0.77
-2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.57
-5.46
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.73
-8.85
-22.88
-89.39
Book value per share
-94.01
-93.21
-145.59
-255.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.24
-1.17
0
0
P/CEPS
-1
-0.72
-0.86
-0.11
P/B
-0.06
-0.06
-0.13
-0.03
EV/EBIDTA
402.24
-235.81
-140.11
32.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.83
-0.92
1.62
2.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5,275.38
28,088.04
1,387.72
246.69
Inventory days
10,675.64
62,156.39
3,260.12
593.94
Creditor days
-3,748.11
-2,537.99
-1,161.32
-384.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9.52
23.57
1.24
-0.13
Net debt / equity
-4.29
-4.34
-2.89
-3.92
Net debt / op. profit
-666.96
-52.52
-95.31
35.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.3
-556.32
-83.5
-57.95
Employee costs
-11.81
-138.53
-9.61
-5.15
Other costs
-21.61
-179.05
-25.8
-13.24
