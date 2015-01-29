iifl-logo
Marg Ltd Key Ratios

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

466.99

-94.31

-80.41

19.52

Op profit growth

-92.13

132.4

-115.67

2.53

EBIT growth

-55.67

-24.18

-191.74

110.51

Net profit growth

-55.27

-57.68

-75.7

-33.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.73

-773.91

-18.91

23.64

EBIT margin

-41.51

-531.02

-39.79

8.49

Net profit margin

-42.07

-533.39

-71.61

-57.7

RoCE

-0.71

-1.88

-1.71

1.25

RoNW

0.63

1.31

2.08

6.74

RoA

-0.18

-0.47

-0.77

-2.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.57

-5.46

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.73

-8.85

-22.88

-89.39

Book value per share

-94.01

-93.21

-145.59

-255.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.24

-1.17

0

0

P/CEPS

-1

-0.72

-0.86

-0.11

P/B

-0.06

-0.06

-0.13

-0.03

EV/EBIDTA

402.24

-235.81

-140.11

32.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.83

-0.92

1.62

2.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5,275.38

28,088.04

1,387.72

246.69

Inventory days

10,675.64

62,156.39

3,260.12

593.94

Creditor days

-3,748.11

-2,537.99

-1,161.32

-384.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.52

23.57

1.24

-0.13

Net debt / equity

-4.29

-4.34

-2.89

-3.92

Net debt / op. profit

-666.96

-52.52

-95.31

35.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.3

-556.32

-83.5

-57.95

Employee costs

-11.81

-138.53

-9.61

-5.15

Other costs

-21.61

-179.05

-25.8

-13.24

