Marg Ltd Company Summary

14
(-1.06%)
Jan 29, 2015

Marg Ltd Summary

MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of Indias fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regional development, unlocking economic prosperity and creating inclusive & sustainable growth models. The Company operates in four segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Urban Infrastructure Development, Port and Logistics, and Leasing. EPC division provides integrated turnkey solutions. It provides integrated design, engineering, material procurement, field services and construction and project management services for infrastructure sector and real estate projects. Urban Infrastructure Development segment includes MARG Swarnabhoomi the SEZ developed by New Chennai Township Private Limited, MARG ProperTies, and other residential projects of the Holding Company MARG Limited. Port and Logistics division includes the MARG Karaikal Port and MARG Logistics. MARG Karaikal Port is a Private Port engaged in the development and operation of the port in Karaikal. Leasing segment includes MARG Junction Mall which is under construction. The construction of MARG Junction consists of mall, hotel, multiplex and offices. Listed by Dun & Bradstreet as among Indias Top 500 Companies 2010, MARG Group has projects worth more than Rs. 3000 crores under execution, a seasoned human capital of more than 1300, global partners in the Infra space and offices spread across India, Singapore and China.With over two decades of reassuring presence and pioneering the development of economic growth centers, MARGs portfolio spans across the infrastructure value chain.

