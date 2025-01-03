Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Infomedia Press Ltd
6.86
|0.01
|0.15
|34.43
|0
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
131.77
|-3.46
|-2.56
|1321.70
|62.84
Navneet Education Ltd
145.33
|-1.14
|-0.78
|3287.56
|14.1
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
2.67
|-0.04
|-1.48
|126.53
|0
Linc Ltd
158.85
|-4.09
|-2.51
|944.99
|26.72
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd
0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|0
Repro India Ltd
555.85
|-1.90
|-0.34
|796.17
|0
S Chand & Company Ltd
218.3
|2.88
|1.34
|768.80
|62.72
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
287.9
|-5.85
|-1.99
|3034.33
|27.63
Doms Industries Ltd
2772.45
|-40.85
|-1.45
|16825.23
|97.52
Chetana Education Ltd
96.05
|-2.40
|-2.44
|195.94
|4.17
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
