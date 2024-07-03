Summary

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is one of the leading companies in the notebook industry. The Company designs, manufactures and markets paper stationery products exercise note books, long books, note pads, scrap books, drawing books, graph books - for students of all ages, as well as office/ corporate stationery products and printing, writing & packaging paper. They have over 190 varieties of paper stationery products under the brand Sundaram which are very popular among the student communities and enjoy very high reputation in the market for its superb quality and durability. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd was incorporated on 13th March, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, at Mumbai and theCertificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 10th April, 1995. The company was promoted by Amrutbhai P. Shah and Shantilal P. Shah. The company took over the partnership firm, namely Starline Industries engaged in the manufacture of exercise note books, account books and other paper stationery products, with its assets, bank liabilities and business and the said promoters were the partners of this partnership firm.The company made their maiden public offer of 1.8 million equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 18 million on February 23, 1996 which was fully subscribed and obtained the listing of their equity shares on Pune and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.The Company started off as a school and office paper stationery manufacturing company in 1985. In 1995, it

