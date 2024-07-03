iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Share Price

2.56
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.67
  • Day's High2.71
  • 52 Wk High4.2
  • Prev. Close2.67
  • Day's Low2.54
  • 52 Wk Low 2.46
  • Turnover (lac)13.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

2.67

Prev. Close

2.67

Turnover(Lac.)

13.64

Day's High

2.71

Day's Low

2.54

52 Week's High

4.2

52 Week's Low

2.46

Book Value

1.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 68.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.39

47.39

47.39

47.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.24

50.32

47.59

43.53

Net Worth

92.63

97.71

94.98

90.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.59

96.98

106.45

94.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.83

-8.89

12.83

-1.74

Raw materials

-37.51

-70.7

-77.62

-68.73

As % of sales

74.14

72.9

72.92

72.85

Employee costs

-7.85

-8.33

-5.34

-3.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.02

-2.69

3.63

4.66

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.11

-1.84

-2.21

Tax paid

0.18

0

0

0.02

Working capital

-5.95

20.14

-3.23

-17.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.83

-8.89

12.83

-1.74

Op profit growth

-122.17

-44.38

-23.1

29.41

EBIT growth

-140.11

-41.24

-16.71

30.75

Net profit growth

227.41

-81.84

196.63

-21.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

96.99

99.59

109.39

101.86

98.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0.75

3.6

0

Net Sales

96.99

99.59

108.64

98.26

98.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.4

Other Income

4.71

2.1

2.66

1.89

3.76

View Annually Results

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amrut P Shah

Whole-time Director

Shantilal P Shah

Whole-time Director

Krunal S Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kalpesh Parekh

Independent Director

Jyoti Chandrakant Gala

Independent Director

Mahesh Devji Bhanushali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urmi Haresh Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

Summary

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is one of the leading companies in the notebook industry. The Company designs, manufactures and markets paper stationery products exercise note books, long books, note pads, scrap books, drawing books, graph books - for students of all ages, as well as office/ corporate stationery products and printing, writing & packaging paper. They have over 190 varieties of paper stationery products under the brand Sundaram which are very popular among the student communities and enjoy very high reputation in the market for its superb quality and durability. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd was incorporated on 13th March, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, at Mumbai and theCertificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 10th April, 1995. The company was promoted by Amrutbhai P. Shah and Shantilal P. Shah. The company took over the partnership firm, namely Starline Industries engaged in the manufacture of exercise note books, account books and other paper stationery products, with its assets, bank liabilities and business and the said promoters were the partners of this partnership firm.The company made their maiden public offer of 1.8 million equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 18 million on February 23, 1996 which was fully subscribed and obtained the listing of their equity shares on Pune and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.The Company started off as a school and office paper stationery manufacturing company in 1985. In 1995, it
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd share price today?

The Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is ₹121.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is ₹2.46 and ₹4.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd?

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.48%, 3 Years at -14.69%, 1 Year at -9.49%, 6 Month at -19.58%, 3 Month at -6.97% and 1 Month at -0.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.11 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 68.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.