SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹2.67
Prev. Close₹2.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.64
Day's High₹2.71
Day's Low₹2.54
52 Week's High₹4.2
52 Week's Low₹2.46
Book Value₹1.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.39
47.39
47.39
47.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.24
50.32
47.59
43.53
Net Worth
92.63
97.71
94.98
90.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.59
96.98
106.45
94.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.83
-8.89
12.83
-1.74
Raw materials
-37.51
-70.7
-77.62
-68.73
As % of sales
74.14
72.9
72.92
72.85
Employee costs
-7.85
-8.33
-5.34
-3.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.02
-2.69
3.63
4.66
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.11
-1.84
-2.21
Tax paid
0.18
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-5.95
20.14
-3.23
-17.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.83
-8.89
12.83
-1.74
Op profit growth
-122.17
-44.38
-23.1
29.41
EBIT growth
-140.11
-41.24
-16.71
30.75
Net profit growth
227.41
-81.84
196.63
-21.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
96.99
99.59
109.39
101.86
98.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0.75
3.6
0
Net Sales
96.99
99.59
108.64
98.26
98.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.4
Other Income
4.71
2.1
2.66
1.89
3.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amrut P Shah
Whole-time Director
Shantilal P Shah
Whole-time Director
Krunal S Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kalpesh Parekh
Independent Director
Jyoti Chandrakant Gala
Independent Director
Mahesh Devji Bhanushali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urmi Haresh Shah.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is one of the leading companies in the notebook industry. The Company designs, manufactures and markets paper stationery products exercise note books, long books, note pads, scrap books, drawing books, graph books - for students of all ages, as well as office/ corporate stationery products and printing, writing & packaging paper. They have over 190 varieties of paper stationery products under the brand Sundaram which are very popular among the student communities and enjoy very high reputation in the market for its superb quality and durability. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd was incorporated on 13th March, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, at Mumbai and theCertificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 10th April, 1995. The company was promoted by Amrutbhai P. Shah and Shantilal P. Shah. The company took over the partnership firm, namely Starline Industries engaged in the manufacture of exercise note books, account books and other paper stationery products, with its assets, bank liabilities and business and the said promoters were the partners of this partnership firm.The company made their maiden public offer of 1.8 million equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 18 million on February 23, 1996 which was fully subscribed and obtained the listing of their equity shares on Pune and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.The Company started off as a school and office paper stationery manufacturing company in 1985. In 1995, it
The Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is ₹121.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is ₹2.46 and ₹4.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.48%, 3 Years at -14.69%, 1 Year at -9.49%, 6 Month at -19.58%, 3 Month at -6.97% and 1 Month at -0.74%.
