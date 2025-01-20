Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.45
0.72
16.02
-45.69
Op profit growth
-29.84
38.72
1,003.9
-93.45
EBIT growth
-24.9
81.26
-326.55
-133.05
Net profit growth
205.4
-29.19
-61.54
531.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.23
17.52
12.72
1.33
EBIT margin
11.21
16.34
9.08
-4.65
Net profit margin
-17.35
-6.21
-8.84
-26.69
RoCE
8.83
10.05
4.71
-1.66
RoNW
-6.27
-1.9
-2.46
-4.69
RoA
-3.41
-0.95
-1.14
-2.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.69
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.79
-0.37
-0.58
-1.29
Book value per share
2.56
3.28
3.78
4.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.07
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.54
-7.25
-3.85
-1.61
P/B
1.09
0.83
0.59
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
9.06
6.93
10.89
111.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-110.65
-30.27
-44.26
-3.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.79
111.34
102.85
168.12
Inventory days
112.53
133.02
207.61
282.47
Creditor days
-57.18
-49.45
-41.15
-53.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.36
-1.45
-0.73
0.24
Net debt / equity
0.84
0.82
1.12
1.09
Net debt / op. profit
4.79
3.82
7.33
91.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.83
-69.93
-75.84
-81.65
Employee costs
-5.53
-4.42
-3.79
-5.06
Other costs
-11.4
-8.11
-7.63
-11.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.