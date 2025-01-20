iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Key Ratios

2.34
(2.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.45

0.72

16.02

-45.69

Op profit growth

-29.84

38.72

1,003.9

-93.45

EBIT growth

-24.9

81.26

-326.55

-133.05

Net profit growth

205.4

-29.19

-61.54

531.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.23

17.52

12.72

1.33

EBIT margin

11.21

16.34

9.08

-4.65

Net profit margin

-17.35

-6.21

-8.84

-26.69

RoCE

8.83

10.05

4.71

-1.66

RoNW

-6.27

-1.9

-2.46

-4.69

RoA

-3.41

-0.95

-1.14

-2.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.69

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.79

-0.37

-0.58

-1.29

Book value per share

2.56

3.28

3.78

4.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.07

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.54

-7.25

-3.85

-1.61

P/B

1.09

0.83

0.59

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

9.06

6.93

10.89

111.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-110.65

-30.27

-44.26

-3.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.79

111.34

102.85

168.12

Inventory days

112.53

133.02

207.61

282.47

Creditor days

-57.18

-49.45

-41.15

-53.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.36

-1.45

-0.73

0.24

Net debt / equity

0.84

0.82

1.12

1.09

Net debt / op. profit

4.79

3.82

7.33

91.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.83

-69.93

-75.84

-81.65

Employee costs

-5.53

-4.42

-3.79

-5.06

Other costs

-11.4

-8.11

-7.63

-11.94

