Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.39
47.39
47.39
47.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.24
50.32
47.59
43.53
Net Worth
92.63
97.71
94.98
90.92
Minority Interest
Debt
32.03
34.61
39.37
43.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
124.66
132.32
134.35
134.74
Fixed Assets
69.27
71.18
56.54
60.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.19
58.55
77.39
74.21
Inventories
41.1
33.98
33.41
30.89
Inventory Days
222.85
Sundry Debtors
11.88
12.6
15.85
17.5
Debtor Days
126.25
Other Current Assets
12.12
17.73
39.79
38.76
Sundry Creditors
-6.64
-2.35
-3.32
-5.27
Creditor Days
38.02
Other Current Liabilities
-3.27
-3.41
-8.34
-7.67
Cash
0.22
2.54
0.36
0.37
Total Assets
124.68
132.32
134.34
134.74
