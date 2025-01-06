iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.56
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Sundaram Multi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.02

-2.69

3.63

4.66

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.11

-1.84

-2.21

Tax paid

0.18

0

0

0.02

Working capital

-5.95

20.14

-3.23

-17.93

Other operating items

Operating

-18.66

13.32

-1.44

-15.45

Capital expenditure

-1.12

29.09

14.93

-62.96

Free cash flow

-19.78

42.41

13.48

-78.41

Equity raised

104.73

144.47

165.35

166.94

Investing

0

-38.65

0

13.7

Financing

12.38

31.33

28.39

32.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.32

179.57

207.23

134.33

