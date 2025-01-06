Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.02
-2.69
3.63
4.66
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.11
-1.84
-2.21
Tax paid
0.18
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-5.95
20.14
-3.23
-17.93
Other operating items
Operating
-18.66
13.32
-1.44
-15.45
Capital expenditure
-1.12
29.09
14.93
-62.96
Free cash flow
-19.78
42.41
13.48
-78.41
Equity raised
104.73
144.47
165.35
166.94
Investing
0
-38.65
0
13.7
Financing
12.38
31.33
28.39
32.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.32
179.57
207.23
134.33
