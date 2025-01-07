Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.59
96.98
106.45
94.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.83
-8.89
12.83
-1.74
Raw materials
-37.51
-70.7
-77.62
-68.73
As % of sales
74.14
72.9
72.92
72.85
Employee costs
-7.85
-8.33
-5.34
-3.73
As % of sales
15.53
8.59
5.02
3.95
Other costs
-6.68
-11.34
-11.61
-6.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.21
11.69
10.9
6.82
Operating profit
-1.46
6.6
11.86
15.43
OPM
-2.89
6.8
11.14
16.35
Depreciation
-3.87
-4.11
-1.84
-2.21
Interest expense
-6.13
-9.89
-8.6
-10.03
Other income
2.44
4.7
2.21
1.48
Profit before tax
-9.02
-2.69
3.63
4.66
Taxes
0.18
0
0
0.02
Tax rate
-2.04
0
0.04
0.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.83
-2.69
3.63
4.68
Exceptional items
0
0
-18.5
-9.69
Net profit
-8.83
-2.69
-14.86
-5.01
yoy growth (%)
227.41
-81.84
196.63
-21.85
NPM
-17.46
-2.78
-13.96
-5.31
