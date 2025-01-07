iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.54
(-0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.59

96.98

106.45

94.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.83

-8.89

12.83

-1.74

Raw materials

-37.51

-70.7

-77.62

-68.73

As % of sales

74.14

72.9

72.92

72.85

Employee costs

-7.85

-8.33

-5.34

-3.73

As % of sales

15.53

8.59

5.02

3.95

Other costs

-6.68

-11.34

-11.61

-6.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.21

11.69

10.9

6.82

Operating profit

-1.46

6.6

11.86

15.43

OPM

-2.89

6.8

11.14

16.35

Depreciation

-3.87

-4.11

-1.84

-2.21

Interest expense

-6.13

-9.89

-8.6

-10.03

Other income

2.44

4.7

2.21

1.48

Profit before tax

-9.02

-2.69

3.63

4.66

Taxes

0.18

0

0

0.02

Tax rate

-2.04

0

0.04

0.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.83

-2.69

3.63

4.68

Exceptional items

0

0

-18.5

-9.69

Net profit

-8.83

-2.69

-14.86

-5.01

yoy growth (%)

227.41

-81.84

196.63

-21.85

NPM

-17.46

-2.78

-13.96

-5.31

