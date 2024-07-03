Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
40.43
56.56
46.28
53.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.43
56.56
46.28
53.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.45
0.26
0.67
1.43
Total Income
44.88
56.82
46.95
54.74
Total Expenditure
40.59
49.8
39.26
45.6
PBIDT
4.29
7.02
7.69
9.14
Interest
4.47
5.42
3.72
3.68
PBDT
-0.19
1.6
3.97
5.46
Depreciation
2.4
1.71
2.29
1.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.59
-0.11
1.68
4.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.59
-0.11
1.68
4.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.59
-0.11
1.68
4.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.01
0.04
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.39
27.16
47.39
27.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.61
12.41
16.61
17.14
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-6.4
-0.19
3.63
7.84
