Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.51
(-1.18%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

40.43

56.56

46.28

53.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.43

56.56

46.28

53.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.45

0.26

0.67

1.43

Total Income

44.88

56.82

46.95

54.74

Total Expenditure

40.59

49.8

39.26

45.6

PBIDT

4.29

7.02

7.69

9.14

Interest

4.47

5.42

3.72

3.68

PBDT

-0.19

1.6

3.97

5.46

Depreciation

2.4

1.71

2.29

1.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.59

-0.11

1.68

4.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.59

-0.11

1.68

4.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.59

-0.11

1.68

4.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.01

0.04

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.39

27.16

47.39

27.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.61

12.41

16.61

17.14

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-6.4

-0.19

3.63

7.84

