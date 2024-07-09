|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Jul 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held today on July 2, 2024 Submission of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Intimation of cut-off date for determining shareholders eligibility for participation in remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing EGM to be held on 06/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Submission of proceedings of EGM held today on August 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
