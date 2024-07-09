iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd EGM

2.28
(-2.15%)
Jan 17, 2025

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Jul 20246 Aug 2024
Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held today on July 2, 2024 Submission of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Intimation of cut-off date for determining shareholders eligibility for participation in remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing EGM to be held on 06/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Submission of proceedings of EGM held today on August 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

