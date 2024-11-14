Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other business with the permission of the chairman. Board meeting outcome to consider and approve unaudited financial result of September 2024 quarter is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Submission of outcome of board meeting held today i.e. September 9, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 21 Jun 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of EGM and other business with permission of chair Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held today on July 2, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill the casual vacancy caused due to death Intimation regarding appointment of M/s. Ashok Shyam & Associates as statutory auditor for the financial year 2023-24 to fill the casual vacancy caused due to death (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024