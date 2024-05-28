INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of Sundaram Multi Pap Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sundaram Multi Pap Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, except for the effects of matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 its Profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements

The balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances are subject to confirmations, reconciliation and consequential adjustments if any. Further, no provision has been made for trade receivables, which are outstanding since long and are to be provided for. The effect of same is not ascertainable in absence of complete debtors ageing.

ln view of above, we are unable to comment upon the resultant impact of the above on the profit for the year, statement of changes in equity, investment, loans and advances, trade receivables, trade payables, current and non-current assets and liabilities, as at Balance Sheet date.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Our audit included but was not limited to the following activities: The Company manufacture and market paper stationery products - exercise note books, long books, note pads, scrap books, drawing books, graph books - for students of all ages, as well as office/ corporate stationery products and printing, writing & packaging paper to its customers in Maharashtra, mainly through its own distribution network. • Mapped and evaluated selected systems and processes for revenue recognition and tested a sample of key controls. • Assessed whether the accounting principles comply with the Ind AS. • Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles. • Performed data analytical procedures to identify and evaluate a sample of manual and automatic journal entries. Refer Note 17 to the Financial Statements • Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in term of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and consolidated cash flows, and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. The Board of Directors of the company are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by paragraph 3(xxi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys interna lfinancial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i. The management has represented that,

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that such Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) contain any material misstatement.

j. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operating for all relevant transactions recorded in the software after implementation of audit trail in accounting software. However, due to the inherent limitation of the accounting software, we are unable to comment whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tempered during the audit period (refer note. 37 of the standalone financial statements).

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

k. The dividend is not declared during the year by the company.

For Ashok Shyam and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 011223N

FCA Deepak Khanna

Partner

Membership No.: 083466

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28 May, 2024

UDIN: 24083466BKFQBM1549

"Annexure A" To the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS financial statements of Sundaram Multi Pap Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

"Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date."

In terms of the in formations and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has formulated a phased program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment designed to cover all the items at least once over a period of three years. In our opinion, this frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the title deeds/purchase agreements we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties included in the Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company (including erstwhile name) as at balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant or Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, requirement of clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us as at 31st March 2024, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the Independent external agency and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is reasonable & appropriate; no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory as per external auditor.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores in aggregate from bank on the basis of security, which includes current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company on the day of submission.

Quarter ended Name of Bank Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/statement Amount of difference 30th June,2023 Axis Bank Limited Inventory & Debtors 5492.89 5498.34 5.45 30th September,2023 Axis Bank Limited Inventory & Debtors 5937.15 5937.15 31st December,2023 Axis Bank Limited Inventory & Debtors 6103.84 6103.84 31st March,2024 Axis Bank Limited Inventory & Debtors 5366.56 5366.56

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any investments in subsidiary companies and Limited Liability Partnerships and has not granted any unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans given, investments made and guarantees given. No securities have been provided by the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder does not arise. We are informed that no order relating to the Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, Cost Audit is not applicable for the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to above statutes, outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no disputed income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and goods and services tax as on 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited.

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) We report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. In respect of the term loans which were taken in the previous year, as reported by the those were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the audit procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate companies. The Company does not have any joint ventures. Hence further reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised funds during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies. The Company does not have any joint ventures. Hence further reporting under clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, question of our comment on compliance with the provisions of Section 42 and section 62 of the Act and utilization of the amount raised for the purposes for which it was raised does not arise.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with directors. Therefore, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the clause (xvii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. Further, it is to state that due

to sad demise of CA Dr. Rajendrakumar Jain, proprietor of M/s R.I. Jain & Co. Firm Registration No. 103956W on dated March 6, 2024 the company vide. Its Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024 appointed as Statutory Auditor to M/s Ashok Shyam & Associates having Firm Registration No. 011223N to fill the casual vacancy. caused due to death for the Financial Year 2023-24.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. During the year there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Ashok Shyam & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 011223N

FCA Deepak Khanna

Partner

Membership No.:083466

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28 May 2024

UDIN: 24083466BKFQBM1549

"Annexure B" To the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS financial statements of Sundaram Multi Pap Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sundaram Multi Pap Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company, incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ashok Shyam & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 011223N

FCA Deepak Khanna

Partner

Membership No.:083466

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28 May, 2024

UDIN: 24083466BKFQBM1549.