Submission of Cut-off date and Book Closure for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Proceeding of AGM of the company is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizer report along with voting results of the AGM held on September 27, 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)