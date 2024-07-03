Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Summary

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd is one of the leading companies in the notebook industry. The Company designs, manufactures and markets paper stationery products exercise note books, long books, note pads, scrap books, drawing books, graph books - for students of all ages, as well as office/ corporate stationery products and printing, writing & packaging paper. They have over 190 varieties of paper stationery products under the brand Sundaram which are very popular among the student communities and enjoy very high reputation in the market for its superb quality and durability. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd was incorporated on 13th March, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, at Mumbai and theCertificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 10th April, 1995. The company was promoted by Amrutbhai P. Shah and Shantilal P. Shah. The company took over the partnership firm, namely Starline Industries engaged in the manufacture of exercise note books, account books and other paper stationery products, with its assets, bank liabilities and business and the said promoters were the partners of this partnership firm.The company made their maiden public offer of 1.8 million equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 18 million on February 23, 1996 which was fully subscribed and obtained the listing of their equity shares on Pune and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.The Company started off as a school and office paper stationery manufacturing company in 1985. In 1995, it had a capacity of 5 tons per day of conversion of paper into paper stationery, which was increased to 20 tons per day during the year 1998 with the addition of two German made machines. They further increased the capacity to 50 tons per day during the year 2001 with the addition of one more unit, and to 60 tons per day during the year 2003 with the addition of one more unit.During the year 2008-09, the company finalized their plan to market the eco-friendly copier paper in India under the brand name of Mr Green and this will be launched in September 2009 with a punch line Go Green With Mr Green. During the year, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style of Sundaram Edusys Pvt Ltd. Through their subsidiary, they came out with the innovative educational content for 8, 9 & 10 standards of Maharashtra S.S.C Board, for all subjects, except the languages, in Marathi and English. This educational content is developed under the brand name e-Class and has bee successfully marketed to schools, coaching classes and individual students.During the year 2009-10, the company, with the expansion of manufacturing facilities at Palghar, enhanced the current capacity to 120 tons per day on conversion of paper into paper stationery. They also undertook development of educational content for 1 to 7 standard students, in Marathi and English, and plans to develop from next year, educational content for students of S.S.C Board of other States.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from March 12, 2010 and June 2, 2010 respectively.During the year 2010-11, the company bought a new land at the existing plant at Palghar on which the construction of new plant has started. The existing plant has a fully automatic production line of the exercise books and we have installed additional one at the existing plant. The company plans to install two ore such fully automatic production line of the exercise books. Also, the existing old units at Palghar plants are under renovation and will be in full fledge operations by Back to School 2012.During the year, the company completed the up-gradation of machine at the paper mill at Nagpur by setting up a new modern machine and they successfully started the commercial production.In April 2011, the company expanded the e-class to cover syllabus of all classes from 1st to 10th standard in Maharashtra for English, Marathi & semi English medium due to overwhelming response of its success from large number of coaching classes, schools and individual students from major cities as well as interiors of Maharashtra.The name of the companys wholly owned subsidiary company was changed from Sundaram Edusys Pvt Ltd to E-class Education System Pvt Ltd with effect from December 15, 2011. The subsidiary company converted into public limited company and the name was changed to E-class Education System Ltd with effect from December 28, 2011.In January 2011, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, E-class Education System Ltd launched their new Tablet PC, e-class tablet. The tablet pc has the entire syllabus of a selected standard in a video format which has various animations, audio and visuals which make learning very interesting.In 2020-21, the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and E-Class Education System Limited (ECESL), 51% Subsidiary of Company was implemented and made effective from June 15, 2020. On amalgamation, the business of the Company got expanded into new segment of online education through educational content which caters to online digital industry. In accordance with the scheme of Amalgamation , Company allotted 10.32 fully paid Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company for every 1 fully paid Equity Share the face value of Rs. 10/- of E-Class Education System Limited, held by such shareholder in E-Class Education System Limited.