SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹99.8
Prev. Close₹98.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.12
Day's High₹100
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹111
52 Week's Low₹75.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.94
P/E4.17
EPS23.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
10.25
Net Worth
25.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Jayantilal Rambhia
Whole Time Director
Rakesh Jayantilal Rambhia
Non Executive Director
Shilpa A Rambhia
Independent Director
Punit Saxena
Independent Director
Shrenik Bakulesh Kotecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jignesha Jitendra Fofandi
Reports by Chetana Education Ltd
Summary
Chetana Education Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Chetana Publications (India) LLP on December 30, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Then, the name of the Company changed to Chetana Education LLP, dated October 17, 2021 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Company as Chetana Education Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Founded by Anil Jayantilal Rambhia and Rakesh Jayantilal Rambhia in year 1975, the Companys vision was to make its presence in the education sector. Chetana Education are a content-based company, specializing in educational book publishing for the CBSE/State Board curriculum catering to the K-12 segment. Additionally, it provide access to educational software for learning videos (for teachers and Students) accessible through QR (Quick Response) codes, backed by a comprehensive sales and distribution network. The Company in year 2018 purchased the Publication Undertaking from M/s. Chetana Book Depot and Chetana Publishing Private Limited. It introduced blended learning programs by use of QR based books in 2019; further got into consigning and forwarding agreement for North India region in 2021; again got into consigning and forwarding agreement for South India region in 2022; the Company thereafter got introduc
The Chetana Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chetana Education Ltd is ₹195.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chetana Education Ltd is 4.17 and 2.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chetana Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chetana Education Ltd is ₹75.4 and ₹111 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Chetana Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -7.47%, 3 Month at 6.31% and 1 Month at 8.35%.
