Chetana Education Ltd Share Price

96.05
(-2.44%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.8
  • Day's High100
  • 52 Wk High111
  • Prev. Close98.45
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 75.4
  • Turnover (lac)26.12
  • P/E4.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS23.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.94
  • Div. Yield0
Chetana Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

99.8

Prev. Close

98.45

Turnover(Lac.)

26.12

Day's High

100

Day's Low

96

52 Week's High

111

52 Week's Low

75.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.94

P/E

4.17

EPS

23.6

Divi. Yield

0

Chetana Education Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chetana Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chetana Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 8.88%

Institutions: 8.88%

Non-Institutions: 17.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chetana Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

15

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

10.25

Net Worth

25.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Chetana Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chetana Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Jayantilal Rambhia

Whole Time Director

Rakesh Jayantilal Rambhia

Non Executive Director

Shilpa A Rambhia

Independent Director

Punit Saxena

Independent Director

Shrenik Bakulesh Kotecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jignesha Jitendra Fofandi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chetana Education Ltd

Summary

Chetana Education Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Chetana Publications (India) LLP on December 30, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Then, the name of the Company changed to Chetana Education LLP, dated October 17, 2021 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Company as Chetana Education Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Founded by Anil Jayantilal Rambhia and Rakesh Jayantilal Rambhia in year 1975, the Companys vision was to make its presence in the education sector. Chetana Education are a content-based company, specializing in educational book publishing for the CBSE/State Board curriculum catering to the K-12 segment. Additionally, it provide access to educational software for learning videos (for teachers and Students) accessible through QR (Quick Response) codes, backed by a comprehensive sales and distribution network. The Company in year 2018 purchased the Publication Undertaking from M/s. Chetana Book Depot and Chetana Publishing Private Limited. It introduced blended learning programs by use of QR based books in 2019; further got into consigning and forwarding agreement for North India region in 2021; again got into consigning and forwarding agreement for South India region in 2022; the Company thereafter got introduc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chetana Education Ltd share price today?

The Chetana Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chetana Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chetana Education Ltd is ₹195.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chetana Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chetana Education Ltd is 4.17 and 2.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chetana Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chetana Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chetana Education Ltd is ₹75.4 and ₹111 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chetana Education Ltd?

Chetana Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -7.47%, 3 Month at 6.31% and 1 Month at 8.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chetana Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chetana Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 8.89 %
Public - 17.58 %

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
