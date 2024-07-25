Chetana Education Ltd Summary

Chetana Education Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Chetana Publications (India) LLP on December 30, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Then, the name of the Company changed to Chetana Education LLP, dated October 17, 2021 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Company as Chetana Education Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Founded by Anil Jayantilal Rambhia and Rakesh Jayantilal Rambhia in year 1975, the Companys vision was to make its presence in the education sector. Chetana Education are a content-based company, specializing in educational book publishing for the CBSE/State Board curriculum catering to the K-12 segment. Additionally, it provide access to educational software for learning videos (for teachers and Students) accessible through QR (Quick Response) codes, backed by a comprehensive sales and distribution network. The Company in year 2018 purchased the Publication Undertaking from M/s. Chetana Book Depot and Chetana Publishing Private Limited. It introduced blended learning programs by use of QR based books in 2019; further got into consigning and forwarding agreement for North India region in 2021; again got into consigning and forwarding agreement for South India region in 2022; the Company thereafter got introduced to Coding & Robotics in 2023. The Company currently focus in serving the Maharashtra State Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), covering the spectrum of education books from early pre-primary learning to K-12 course. During the Fiscal year 2023, it sold over 6 million books, covering students across different standards ranging from pre-primary, primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 54,00,000 fresh issue equity shares.