|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the un audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Chetana Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting : Chetana Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024)
