Chetana Education Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
10.25
Net Worth
25.25
Minority Interest
Debt
51.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.35
Total Liabilities
76.88
Fixed Assets
2.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
71.16
Inventories
32.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
52.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.03
Sundry Creditors
-13.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.84
Cash
3.7
Total Assets
76.89
