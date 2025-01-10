iifl-logo-icon 1
Chetana Education Ltd Balance Sheet

104.5
(-4.39%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

15

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

10.25

Net Worth

25.25

Minority Interest

Debt

51.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.35

Total Liabilities

76.88

Fixed Assets

2.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

71.16

Inventories

32.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

52.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.03

Sundry Creditors

-13.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.84

Cash

3.7

Total Assets

76.89

