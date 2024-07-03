Summary

Incorporated in December, 1946 to take over the business of Dandekar & Co., Kokuyo Camlin Limited (Earlier known Camlin Ltd) got its present name in 1988. Starting with stationery products, it has diversified into art materials and pharmaceuticals. Its products are marketed under the popular Camel and Camlin brands. Its stationery division has a wide range of products like fountain pen inks, rubber stamp inks, duplicating inks, adhesives, writing instruments and gift sets, fountain-pen nibs and ball-point pens, erasers, stamp pads, scales, carbon paper, etc.The art material division supplies water colours, oil colours, poster colours, drawing inks, crayons, oil pastels, fabric colours, painting brushes, canvas, wooden and mechanical pencils, lead, markers; mathematical, engineering and biological instruments, etc. Bulk drugs like diloxanide fuorate, mebendazole, diazepam, etc, as well as a wide range of formulations (used in treating asthma, skin diseases, rheumatism, etc) are manufactured by the pharmaceutical division.Camlin started commercial production of high polymer lead in Mar.90, in technical collaboration with Pilot Corporation, Japan, and has become one of the few companies in the world manufacturing the product. The companys products are exported to east and west Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, etc. The Company entered into a marketing alliance with Colart Fine Art and Graphics, UK, to market its Winsor & Newton premium range of colour products. Besides expanding

