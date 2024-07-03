SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹131.5
Prev. Close₹131.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.52
Day's High₹132
Day's Low₹128
52 Week's High₹230.89
52 Week's Low₹109.6
Book Value₹30.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,283.89
P/E61.3
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
286.3
252.55
229.37
233.52
Net Worth
296.33
262.58
239.4
243.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
508.47
403.12
634.03
629.64
yoy growth (%)
26.13
-36.41
0.69
0
Raw materials
-312.46
-236.31
-380.75
-380.19
As % of sales
61.45
58.62
60.05
60.38
Employee costs
-80.12
-73.06
-83.3
-80.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.72
-18.16
8.78
14.9
Depreciation
-17.69
-18.4
-19.27
-16.5
Tax paid
0
3.54
-4.42
-5.08
Working capital
2.72
-50.01
5.55
20.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.13
-36.41
0.69
0
Op profit growth
86.66
-76.07
-3.05
65.74
EBIT growth
-94.87
-149.9
-24.5
75.09
Net profit growth
-67.65
-435.57
-55.64
556.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
686.84
636.19
663.15
613.02
543.01
Excise Duty
0
8.86
33.5
0
0
Net Sales
686.84
627.33
629.66
613.02
543.01
Other Operating Income
1.93
2.2
0
1.17
0.87
Other Income
0.77
2.83
3.09
5.37
7.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Subhash Dandekar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dilip D Dandekar
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Shriram S Dandekar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nandini Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hinal Chheda
Senior Vice Chairman
Masaharu Inoue
Executive Director
Takeo Iguchi
Managing Director
Satish Veerappa
Independent Director
Nilesh Modi
Independent Director
Naganath Subramanian Iyer
Independent Director
Tomoya Okada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in December, 1946 to take over the business of Dandekar & Co., Kokuyo Camlin Limited (Earlier known Camlin Ltd) got its present name in 1988. Starting with stationery products, it has diversified into art materials and pharmaceuticals. Its products are marketed under the popular Camel and Camlin brands. Its stationery division has a wide range of products like fountain pen inks, rubber stamp inks, duplicating inks, adhesives, writing instruments and gift sets, fountain-pen nibs and ball-point pens, erasers, stamp pads, scales, carbon paper, etc.The art material division supplies water colours, oil colours, poster colours, drawing inks, crayons, oil pastels, fabric colours, painting brushes, canvas, wooden and mechanical pencils, lead, markers; mathematical, engineering and biological instruments, etc. Bulk drugs like diloxanide fuorate, mebendazole, diazepam, etc, as well as a wide range of formulations (used in treating asthma, skin diseases, rheumatism, etc) are manufactured by the pharmaceutical division.Camlin started commercial production of high polymer lead in Mar.90, in technical collaboration with Pilot Corporation, Japan, and has become one of the few companies in the world manufacturing the product. The companys products are exported to east and west Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, etc. The Company entered into a marketing alliance with Colart Fine Art and Graphics, UK, to market its Winsor & Newton premium range of colour products. Besides expanding
Read More
The Kokuyo Camlin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is ₹1283.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is 61.3 and 4.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kokuyo Camlin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is ₹109.6 and ₹230.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.15%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at -12.45%, 6 Month at -14.91%, 3 Month at -30.63% and 1 Month at -8.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.