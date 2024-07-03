iifl-logo-icon 1
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Share Price

128
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open131.5
  • Day's High132
  • 52 Wk High230.89
  • Prev. Close131.77
  • Day's Low128
  • 52 Wk Low 109.6
  • Turnover (lac)30.52
  • P/E61.3
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value30.1
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,283.89
  • Div. Yield0.38
No Records Found

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

131.5

Prev. Close

131.77

Turnover(Lac.)

30.52

Day's High

132

Day's Low

128

52 Week's High

230.89

52 Week's Low

109.6

Book Value

30.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,283.89

P/E

61.3

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0.38

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.43%

Foreign: 74.43%

Indian: 0.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 24.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

286.3

252.55

229.37

233.52

Net Worth

296.33

262.58

239.4

243.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

508.47

403.12

634.03

629.64

yoy growth (%)

26.13

-36.41

0.69

0

Raw materials

-312.46

-236.31

-380.75

-380.19

As % of sales

61.45

58.62

60.05

60.38

Employee costs

-80.12

-73.06

-83.3

-80.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.72

-18.16

8.78

14.9

Depreciation

-17.69

-18.4

-19.27

-16.5

Tax paid

0

3.54

-4.42

-5.08

Working capital

2.72

-50.01

5.55

20.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.13

-36.41

0.69

0

Op profit growth

86.66

-76.07

-3.05

65.74

EBIT growth

-94.87

-149.9

-24.5

75.09

Net profit growth

-67.65

-435.57

-55.64

556.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

686.84

636.19

663.15

613.02

543.01

Excise Duty

0

8.86

33.5

0

0

Net Sales

686.84

627.33

629.66

613.02

543.01

Other Operating Income

1.93

2.2

0

1.17

0.87

Other Income

0.77

2.83

3.09

5.37

7.67

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Subhash Dandekar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dilip D Dandekar

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Shriram S Dandekar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nandini Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hinal Chheda

Senior Vice Chairman

Masaharu Inoue

Executive Director

Takeo Iguchi

Managing Director

Satish Veerappa

Independent Director

Nilesh Modi

Independent Director

Naganath Subramanian Iyer

Independent Director

Tomoya Okada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in December, 1946 to take over the business of Dandekar & Co., Kokuyo Camlin Limited (Earlier known Camlin Ltd) got its present name in 1988. Starting with stationery products, it has diversified into art materials and pharmaceuticals. Its products are marketed under the popular Camel and Camlin brands. Its stationery division has a wide range of products like fountain pen inks, rubber stamp inks, duplicating inks, adhesives, writing instruments and gift sets, fountain-pen nibs and ball-point pens, erasers, stamp pads, scales, carbon paper, etc.The art material division supplies water colours, oil colours, poster colours, drawing inks, crayons, oil pastels, fabric colours, painting brushes, canvas, wooden and mechanical pencils, lead, markers; mathematical, engineering and biological instruments, etc. Bulk drugs like diloxanide fuorate, mebendazole, diazepam, etc, as well as a wide range of formulations (used in treating asthma, skin diseases, rheumatism, etc) are manufactured by the pharmaceutical division.Camlin started commercial production of high polymer lead in Mar.90, in technical collaboration with Pilot Corporation, Japan, and has become one of the few companies in the world manufacturing the product. The companys products are exported to east and west Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, etc. The Company entered into a marketing alliance with Colart Fine Art and Graphics, UK, to market its Winsor & Newton premium range of colour products. Besides expanding
Company FAQs

What is the Kokuyo Camlin Ltd share price today?

The Kokuyo Camlin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is ₹1283.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is 61.3 and 4.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kokuyo Camlin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is ₹109.6 and ₹230.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd?

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.15%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at -12.45%, 6 Month at -14.91%, 3 Month at -30.63% and 1 Month at -8.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 24.36 %

