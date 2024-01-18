|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|-
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs.0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs.1/- each (50%) for FY 2023-24. The Register of Members & Share Transfer book will remain closed from 31st July, 2024 to 6th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.