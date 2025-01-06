iifl-logo-icon 1
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

124.27
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.72

-18.16

8.78

14.9

Depreciation

-17.69

-18.4

-19.27

-16.5

Tax paid

0

3.54

-4.42

-5.08

Working capital

2.72

-50.01

5.55

20.91

Other operating items

Operating

-19.7

-83.03

-9.36

14.22

Capital expenditure

-13.74

4.22

54.29

72.74

Free cash flow

-33.44

-78.8

44.92

86.96

Equity raised

467.61

487.3

463.08

436.3

Investing

0

8.21

-5.06

0.76

Financing

148.54

203.75

263.43

276.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

582.72

620.46

766.38

800.39

