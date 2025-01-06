Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.72
-18.16
8.78
14.9
Depreciation
-17.69
-18.4
-19.27
-16.5
Tax paid
0
3.54
-4.42
-5.08
Working capital
2.72
-50.01
5.55
20.91
Other operating items
Operating
-19.7
-83.03
-9.36
14.22
Capital expenditure
-13.74
4.22
54.29
72.74
Free cash flow
-33.44
-78.8
44.92
86.96
Equity raised
467.61
487.3
463.08
436.3
Investing
0
8.21
-5.06
0.76
Financing
148.54
203.75
263.43
276.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
582.72
620.46
766.38
800.39
