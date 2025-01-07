Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
508.47
403.12
634.03
629.64
yoy growth (%)
26.13
-36.41
0.69
0
Raw materials
-312.46
-236.31
-380.75
-380.19
As % of sales
61.45
58.62
60.05
60.38
Employee costs
-80.12
-73.06
-83.3
-80.19
As % of sales
15.75
18.12
13.13
12.73
Other costs
-99.37
-84.9
-133
-131.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.54
21.06
20.97
20.82
Operating profit
16.5
8.84
36.96
38.13
OPM
3.24
2.19
5.83
6.05
Depreciation
-17.69
-18.4
-19.27
-16.5
Interest expense
-4.25
-8.92
-9.71
-9.6
Other income
0.71
0.32
0.81
2.88
Profit before tax
-4.72
-18.16
8.78
14.9
Taxes
0
3.54
-4.42
-5.08
Tax rate
0
-19.51
-50.41
-34.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.72
-14.61
4.35
9.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.72
-14.61
4.35
9.82
yoy growth (%)
-67.65
-435.57
-55.64
556.88
NPM
-0.92
-3.62
0.68
1.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.