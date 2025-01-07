iifl-logo-icon 1
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.96
(2.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

508.47

403.12

634.03

629.64

yoy growth (%)

26.13

-36.41

0.69

0

Raw materials

-312.46

-236.31

-380.75

-380.19

As % of sales

61.45

58.62

60.05

60.38

Employee costs

-80.12

-73.06

-83.3

-80.19

As % of sales

15.75

18.12

13.13

12.73

Other costs

-99.37

-84.9

-133

-131.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.54

21.06

20.97

20.82

Operating profit

16.5

8.84

36.96

38.13

OPM

3.24

2.19

5.83

6.05

Depreciation

-17.69

-18.4

-19.27

-16.5

Interest expense

-4.25

-8.92

-9.71

-9.6

Other income

0.71

0.32

0.81

2.88

Profit before tax

-4.72

-18.16

8.78

14.9

Taxes

0

3.54

-4.42

-5.08

Tax rate

0

-19.51

-50.41

-34.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.72

-14.61

4.35

9.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.72

-14.61

4.35

9.82

yoy growth (%)

-67.65

-435.57

-55.64

556.88

NPM

-0.92

-3.62

0.68

1.55

