Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
286.3
252.55
229.37
233.52
Net Worth
296.33
262.58
239.4
243.55
Minority Interest
Debt
80.34
55.81
70.48
78.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.65
8.06
9.02
0
Total Liabilities
389.32
326.45
318.9
321.79
Fixed Assets
160.91
139.64
149.6
165.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.83
12.74
13.7
13.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.26
5.97
9.02
0
Networking Capital
198.61
159.59
139.33
135.62
Inventories
190.67
159.53
127.04
127.08
Inventory Days
91.19
115.06
Sundry Debtors
82.67
73.51
59.44
51.15
Debtor Days
42.66
46.31
Other Current Assets
39.28
48.34
31.63
25.89
Sundry Creditors
-66.69
-74.25
-47.58
-38.33
Creditor Days
34.15
34.7
Other Current Liabilities
-47.32
-47.54
-31.2
-30.17
Cash
9.7
8.49
7.26
7.05
Total Assets
389.31
326.43
318.91
321.79
