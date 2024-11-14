iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Board Meeting

123.62
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Kokuyo Camlin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any Outcome of the Board meeting held on 15th May, 2024 Audited financial results for the fourth quarter ended and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 8th February, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting - Appointment of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 25th January, 2024_Appointment of Directors

Kokuyo Camlin: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.