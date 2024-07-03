iifl-logo-icon 1
S Chand & Company Ltd Share Price

209.33
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open218.3
  • Day's High218.3
  • 52 Wk High335
  • Prev. Close218.3
  • Day's Low206.65
  • 52 Wk Low 190.22
  • Turnover (lac)159.19
  • P/E63.42
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value240.77
  • EPS3.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)737.21
  • Div. Yield1.38
S Chand & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

218.3

Prev. Close

218.3

Turnover(Lac.)

159.19

Day's High

218.3

Day's Low

206.65

52 Week's High

335

52 Week's Low

190.22

Book Value

240.77

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

737.21

P/E

63.42

EPS

3.44

Divi. Yield

1.38

S Chand & Company Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

S Chand & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

S Chand & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.06%

Non-Promoter- 9.98%

Institutions: 9.98%

Non-Institutions: 42.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S Chand & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.61

17.58

17.52

17.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

835.81

831.37

778.83

768.27

Net Worth

853.42

848.95

796.35

785.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.03

151.06

343.99

292.6

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

-56.08

17.56

4.66

Raw materials

-60.67

-67.49

-133.37

-108.92

As % of sales

42.41

44.67

38.77

37.22

Employee costs

-34.06

-44.73

-54.38

-48.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.69

-35.4

78.97

43.77

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.09

-3.35

-6.51

Tax paid

-0.97

5.93

-28.21

-16.55

Working capital

10.55

-16.83

-4.75

30.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.31

-56.08

17.56

4.66

Op profit growth

-125.07

-140.75

16.43

58.42

EBIT growth

-197.18

-122.5

51.15

91.69

Net profit growth

-105.59

-178.26

86.47

67.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

662.58

610.32

480.93

425.22

429.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

662.58

610.32

480.93

425.22

429.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.87

48.54

14.35

20.13

9.44

S Chand & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S Chand & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Desh Raj Dogra

Managing Director

HIMANSHU GUPTA

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala

Non Executive Director

GAURAV KUMAR JHUNJHNUWALA

Non Executive Director

SAVITA GUPTA

Independent Director

Archana Capoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jagdeep Singh

Independent Director

Rajagopalan Chandrashekhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S Chand & Company Ltd

Summary

S Chand & Company Limited was incorporated in Delhi on September 9, 1970, a Private Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. The company became a deemed public limited company , and the Registrar of Companies Delhi Certified the change of name to S Chand & Co. Limited on May 6, 1976. Later, the company, was converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and, upon such conversion, the Registrar of Companies changed the name to S. Chand & Company Limited on November 7, 2001. The company was once again converted into a public limited company and a certificate of incorporation certifying the change in name to S Chand And Company Limited was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2016.The Company is a leading education player in India delivering content, services and solutions across the education spectrum. The Company is principally engaged in publishing and trading of educational books.Company has pan India sales and distribution network across CBSE, ICSE and State Board affiliated schools across the nation. The company is an established leader in CBSE/ICSE schools as a preferred content provider. The company has diversified presence across large regional markets and state board schools. The company has more than 10,000 active book titles, ~ 2,443 author relationships and 90 TPD print capacity in terms of the number of sheets. In 2007, the company filed an application in the High Court of Delhi for demerger of real estate and investments business
Company FAQs

What is the S Chand & Company Ltd share price today?

The S Chand & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of S Chand & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S Chand & Company Ltd is ₹737.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S Chand & Company Ltd is 63.42 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S Chand & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S Chand & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S Chand & Company Ltd is ₹190.22 and ₹335 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S Chand & Company Ltd?

S Chand & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.80%, 3 Years at 25.53%, 1 Year at -31.32%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S Chand & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S Chand & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.06 %
Institutions - 9.98 %
Public - 42.95 %

