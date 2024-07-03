Summary

S Chand & Company Limited was incorporated in Delhi on September 9, 1970, a Private Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. The company became a deemed public limited company , and the Registrar of Companies Delhi Certified the change of name to S Chand & Co. Limited on May 6, 1976. Later, the company, was converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and, upon such conversion, the Registrar of Companies changed the name to S. Chand & Company Limited on November 7, 2001. The company was once again converted into a public limited company and a certificate of incorporation certifying the change in name to S Chand And Company Limited was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2016.The Company is a leading education player in India delivering content, services and solutions across the education spectrum. The Company is principally engaged in publishing and trading of educational books.Company has pan India sales and distribution network across CBSE, ICSE and State Board affiliated schools across the nation. The company is an established leader in CBSE/ICSE schools as a preferred content provider. The company has diversified presence across large regional markets and state board schools. The company has more than 10,000 active book titles, ~ 2,443 author relationships and 90 TPD print capacity in terms of the number of sheets. In 2007, the company filed an application in the High Court of Delhi for demerger of real estate and investments business

