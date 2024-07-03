Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹218.3
Prev. Close₹218.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹159.19
Day's High₹218.3
Day's Low₹206.65
52 Week's High₹335
52 Week's Low₹190.22
Book Value₹240.77
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)737.21
P/E63.42
EPS3.44
Divi. Yield1.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.61
17.58
17.52
17.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
835.81
831.37
778.83
768.27
Net Worth
853.42
848.95
796.35
785.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.03
151.06
343.99
292.6
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
-56.08
17.56
4.66
Raw materials
-60.67
-67.49
-133.37
-108.92
As % of sales
42.41
44.67
38.77
37.22
Employee costs
-34.06
-44.73
-54.38
-48.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.69
-35.4
78.97
43.77
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.09
-3.35
-6.51
Tax paid
-0.97
5.93
-28.21
-16.55
Working capital
10.55
-16.83
-4.75
30.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.31
-56.08
17.56
4.66
Op profit growth
-125.07
-140.75
16.43
58.42
EBIT growth
-197.18
-122.5
51.15
91.69
Net profit growth
-105.59
-178.26
86.47
67.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
662.58
610.32
480.93
425.22
429.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
662.58
610.32
480.93
425.22
429.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.87
48.54
14.35
20.13
9.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Desh Raj Dogra
Managing Director
HIMANSHU GUPTA
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala
Non Executive Director
GAURAV KUMAR JHUNJHNUWALA
Non Executive Director
SAVITA GUPTA
Independent Director
Archana Capoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jagdeep Singh
Independent Director
Rajagopalan Chandrashekhar
Reports by S Chand & Company Ltd
Summary
S Chand & Company Limited was incorporated in Delhi on September 9, 1970, a Private Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. The company became a deemed public limited company , and the Registrar of Companies Delhi Certified the change of name to S Chand & Co. Limited on May 6, 1976. Later, the company, was converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and, upon such conversion, the Registrar of Companies changed the name to S. Chand & Company Limited on November 7, 2001. The company was once again converted into a public limited company and a certificate of incorporation certifying the change in name to S Chand And Company Limited was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2016.The Company is a leading education player in India delivering content, services and solutions across the education spectrum. The Company is principally engaged in publishing and trading of educational books.Company has pan India sales and distribution network across CBSE, ICSE and State Board affiliated schools across the nation. The company is an established leader in CBSE/ICSE schools as a preferred content provider. The company has diversified presence across large regional markets and state board schools. The company has more than 10,000 active book titles, ~ 2,443 author relationships and 90 TPD print capacity in terms of the number of sheets. In 2007, the company filed an application in the High Court of Delhi for demerger of real estate and investments business
The S Chand & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S Chand & Company Ltd is ₹737.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S Chand & Company Ltd is 63.42 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S Chand & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S Chand & Company Ltd is ₹190.22 and ₹335 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S Chand & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.80%, 3 Years at 25.53%, 1 Year at -31.32%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 3.26%.
