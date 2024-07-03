iifl-logo-icon 1
S Chand & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

205.15
(-2.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

225.42

219.82

139.02

142.53

97.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

225.42

219.82

139.02

142.53

97.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.06

40.47

9.55

10.42

4.01

Total Income

234.48

260.29

148.57

152.95

101.53

Total Expenditure

301.9

270.3

220.69

212.38

276.19

PBIDT

-67.42

-10.01

-72.12

-59.43

-174.65

Interest

10.44

13.84

20.14

24.27

25.79

PBDT

-77.87

-23.86

-92.26

-83.7

-200.45

Depreciation

33.7

32.83

30.56

28.76

27.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-13.36

6.32

2.28

2.75

2.33

Deferred Tax

-21.13

-18.89

-7.81

-11.04

-56.93

Reported Profit After Tax

-77.08

-44.11

-117.29

-104.16

-172.95

Minority Interest After NP

-4.48

-7.19

-1.17

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-72.6

-36.93

-116.12

-104.16

-172.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

13.88

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-72.6

-50.81

-116.12

-104.16

-172.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-20.62

-12.58

-33.47

-29.78

-49.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.61

17.58

17.52

17.49

17.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-29.9

-4.55

-51.87

-41.69

-179.07

PBDTM(%)

-34.54

-10.85

-66.36

-58.72

-205.52

PATM(%)

-34.19

-20.06

-84.36

-73.07

-177.33

