S Chand & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
225.42
219.82
139.02
142.53
97.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.42
219.82
139.02
142.53
97.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.06
40.47
9.55
10.42
4.01
Total Income
234.48
260.29
148.57
152.95
101.53
Total Expenditure
301.9
270.3
220.69
212.38
276.19
PBIDT
-67.42
-10.01
-72.12
-59.43
-174.65
Interest
10.44
13.84
20.14
24.27
25.79
PBDT
-77.87
-23.86
-92.26
-83.7
-200.45
Depreciation
33.7
32.83
30.56
28.76
27.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-13.36
6.32
2.28
2.75
2.33
Deferred Tax
-21.13
-18.89
-7.81
-11.04
-56.93
Reported Profit After Tax
-77.08
-44.11
-117.29
-104.16
-172.95
Minority Interest After NP
-4.48
-7.19
-1.17
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-72.6
-36.93
-116.12
-104.16
-172.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
13.88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-72.6
-50.81
-116.12
-104.16
-172.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-20.62
-12.58
-33.47
-29.78
-49.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.61
17.58
17.52
17.49
17.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-29.9
-4.55
-51.87
-41.69
-179.07
PBDTM(%)
-34.54
-10.85
-66.36
-58.72
-205.52
PATM(%)
-34.19
-20.06
-84.36
-73.07
-177.33
