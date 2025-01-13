S Chand & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.61
17.58
17.52
17.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
835.81
831.37
778.83
768.27
Net Worth
853.42
848.95
796.35
785.76
Minority Interest
Debt
66.43
136
74.81
103.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.35
3.93
1.18
1.05
Total Liabilities
922.2
988.88
872.34
890.63
Fixed Assets
58
62.98
38.81
46.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
630.92
692.65
624.43
617.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.84
55.53
26.17
29.48
Networking Capital
138.22
139.31
154.39
176.6
Inventories
69.88
51.45
39.36
45.13
Inventory Days
115.16
Sundry Debtors
127.63
120.51
117.74
135.41
Debtor Days
345.53
Other Current Assets
56.46
51.64
70.02
68.76
Sundry Creditors
-95.13
-60.76
-58.16
-56.18
Creditor Days
143.35
Other Current Liabilities
-20.62
-23.53
-14.57
-16.52
Cash
51.2
38.41
28.55
20.27
Total Assets
922.18
988.88
872.35
890.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.