S Chand & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

S CHAND & COMPANY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,536.15

88.0115,424.8748.060.1423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

138.58

13.53,170.383.251.86270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

259.95

24.52,731.8531.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

126.11

58.371,258.81-10.630.4171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

146.78

24.38881.638.780.84134.6435.62

