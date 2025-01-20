iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S Chand & Company Ltd Key Ratios

209
(2.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:14:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S Chand & Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.96

-45.95

20.51

22.62

Op profit growth

-348.74

-111.41

16.24

32.58

EBIT growth

-162.26

-128.64

30.82

39.24

Net profit growth

-94.17

-204.09

74.79

31.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.86

-5.12

24.25

25.14

EBIT margin

7.8

-12.41

23.43

21.58

Net profit margin

-1.52

-25.96

13.47

9.29

RoCE

3.03

-4.65

16.5

15.16

RoNW

-0.19

-3.06

3.26

2.46

RoA

-0.14

-2.43

2.37

1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.86

-31.87

30.62

20.53

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

26.25

Cash EPS

-13.75

-43.52

25.1

11.67

Book value per share

233.96

234

285.82

214.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-57.01

-1.21

13.41

P/CEPS

-7.7

-0.89

16.35

P/B

0.45

0.16

1.43

EV/EBIDTA

7.49

-31.04

7.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.89

8.75

Tax payout

-730.36

14.5

-33.21

-40.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

281.95

410.63

253.01

240.32

Inventory days

145.53

151.98

75.02

85.92

Creditor days

-136.04

-145.5

-116.16

-122.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.02

1.53

-7.76

-4.02

Net debt / equity

0.23

0.31

0.11

0.57

Net debt / op. profit

3.46

-11.54

0.57

2.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.94

-37.22

-32.25

-30.07

Employee costs

-23.34

-29.33

-17.44

-17.81

Other costs

-26.84

-38.56

-26.04

-26.96

S Chand & Compan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S Chand & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.