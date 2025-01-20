Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.96
-45.95
20.51
22.62
Op profit growth
-348.74
-111.41
16.24
32.58
EBIT growth
-162.26
-128.64
30.82
39.24
Net profit growth
-94.17
-204.09
74.79
31.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.86
-5.12
24.25
25.14
EBIT margin
7.8
-12.41
23.43
21.58
Net profit margin
-1.52
-25.96
13.47
9.29
RoCE
3.03
-4.65
16.5
15.16
RoNW
-0.19
-3.06
3.26
2.46
RoA
-0.14
-2.43
2.37
1.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.86
-31.87
30.62
20.53
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
26.25
Cash EPS
-13.75
-43.52
25.1
11.67
Book value per share
233.96
234
285.82
214.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-57.01
-1.21
13.41
P/CEPS
-7.7
-0.89
16.35
P/B
0.45
0.16
1.43
EV/EBIDTA
7.49
-31.04
7.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.89
8.75
Tax payout
-730.36
14.5
-33.21
-40.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
281.95
410.63
253.01
240.32
Inventory days
145.53
151.98
75.02
85.92
Creditor days
-136.04
-145.5
-116.16
-122.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.02
1.53
-7.76
-4.02
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.31
0.11
0.57
Net debt / op. profit
3.46
-11.54
0.57
2.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.94
-37.22
-32.25
-30.07
Employee costs
-23.34
-29.33
-17.44
-17.81
Other costs
-26.84
-38.56
-26.04
-26.96
