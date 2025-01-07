Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.03
151.06
343.99
292.6
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
-56.08
17.56
4.66
Raw materials
-60.67
-67.49
-133.37
-108.92
As % of sales
42.41
44.67
38.77
37.22
Employee costs
-34.06
-44.73
-54.38
-48.12
As % of sales
23.81
29.61
15.8
16.44
Other costs
-41.65
-65.33
-91.21
-79.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.12
43.25
26.51
27.24
Operating profit
6.64
-26.49
65.01
55.84
OPM
4.64
-17.54
18.9
19.08
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.09
-3.35
-6.51
Interest expense
-15.69
-15.44
-9.72
-14.9
Other income
21.62
15.63
27.02
9.34
Profit before tax
3.69
-35.4
78.97
43.77
Taxes
-0.97
5.93
-28.21
-16.55
Tax rate
-26.37
-16.76
-35.72
-37.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.72
-29.46
50.75
27.22
Exceptional items
-0.5
-10.26
0
0
Net profit
2.22
-39.72
50.75
27.22
yoy growth (%)
-105.59
-178.26
86.47
67.35
NPM
1.55
-26.29
14.75
9.3
