S Chand & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

209.05
(-0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.03

151.06

343.99

292.6

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

-56.08

17.56

4.66

Raw materials

-60.67

-67.49

-133.37

-108.92

As % of sales

42.41

44.67

38.77

37.22

Employee costs

-34.06

-44.73

-54.38

-48.12

As % of sales

23.81

29.61

15.8

16.44

Other costs

-41.65

-65.33

-91.21

-79.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.12

43.25

26.51

27.24

Operating profit

6.64

-26.49

65.01

55.84

OPM

4.64

-17.54

18.9

19.08

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.09

-3.35

-6.51

Interest expense

-15.69

-15.44

-9.72

-14.9

Other income

21.62

15.63

27.02

9.34

Profit before tax

3.69

-35.4

78.97

43.77

Taxes

-0.97

5.93

-28.21

-16.55

Tax rate

-26.37

-16.76

-35.72

-37.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.72

-29.46

50.75

27.22

Exceptional items

-0.5

-10.26

0

0

Net profit

2.22

-39.72

50.75

27.22

yoy growth (%)

-105.59

-178.26

86.47

67.35

NPM

1.55

-26.29

14.75

9.3

