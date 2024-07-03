iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S Chand & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

209.05
(-0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

37.45

110.66

437.16

76.31

38.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.45

110.66

437.16

76.31

38.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.19

2.96

0.81

4.86

1.41

Total Income

39.64

113.62

437.97

81.17

39.42

Total Expenditure

94.81

102.27

250.84

116.57

87.79

PBIDT

-55.18

11.35

187.14

-35.4

-48.37

Interest

2.32

2.8

4.82

4.46

3.14

PBDT

-57.5

8.55

182.31

-39.86

-51.51

Depreciation

10.08

10.18

12.49

10.89

11.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-3.74

1.81

11.44

0.3

-16.61

Deferred Tax

-11.07

-0.45

30.15

-14.69

-5.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-52.77

-2.99

128.23

-36.37

-41.8

Minority Interest After NP

-1.08

-0.94

-1

-1.48

-1.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51.68

-2.06

129.23

-34.89

-40.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-51.68

-2.06

129.23

-34.89

-40.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-14.67

-0.58

36.41

-9.91

-11.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.61

17.61

17.61

17.61

17.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-147.34

10.25

42.8

-46.38

-127.22

PBDTM(%)

-153.53

7.72

41.7

-52.23

-135.48

PATM(%)

-140.9

-2.7

29.33

-47.66

-109.94

S Chand & Compan: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S Chand & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.