S Chand & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
37.45
110.66
437.16
76.31
38.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.45
110.66
437.16
76.31
38.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.19
2.96
0.81
4.86
1.41
Total Income
39.64
113.62
437.97
81.17
39.42
Total Expenditure
94.81
102.27
250.84
116.57
87.79
PBIDT
-55.18
11.35
187.14
-35.4
-48.37
Interest
2.32
2.8
4.82
4.46
3.14
PBDT
-57.5
8.55
182.31
-39.86
-51.51
Depreciation
10.08
10.18
12.49
10.89
11.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-3.74
1.81
11.44
0.3
-16.61
Deferred Tax
-11.07
-0.45
30.15
-14.69
-5.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-52.77
-2.99
128.23
-36.37
-41.8
Minority Interest After NP
-1.08
-0.94
-1
-1.48
-1.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.68
-2.06
129.23
-34.89
-40.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-51.68
-2.06
129.23
-34.89
-40.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-14.67
-0.58
36.41
-9.91
-11.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.61
17.61
17.61
17.61
17.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-147.34
10.25
42.8
-46.38
-127.22
PBDTM(%)
-153.53
7.72
41.7
-52.23
-135.48
PATM(%)
-140.9
-2.7
29.33
-47.66
-109.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.