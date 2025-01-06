iifl-logo-icon 1
S Chand & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

209.33
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.69

-35.4

78.97

43.77

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.09

-3.35

-6.51

Tax paid

-0.97

5.93

-28.21

-16.55

Working capital

10.55

-16.83

-4.75

30.89

Other operating items

Operating

4.4

-55.39

42.65

51.59

Capital expenditure

0.21

38.83

2.15

-26.4

Free cash flow

4.61

-16.56

44.8

25.19

Equity raised

1,531.3

1,647.52

1,286.67

963.74

Investing

15.04

-22.1

153.74

101.33

Financing

22.78

67.27

-159.17

127.92

Dividends paid

0

0

5.24

5.36

Net in cash

1,573.74

1,676.13

1,331.3

1,223.55

