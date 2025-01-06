S Chand & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.69
-35.4
78.97
43.77
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.09
-3.35
-6.51
Tax paid
-0.97
5.93
-28.21
-16.55
Working capital
10.55
-16.83
-4.75
30.89
Other operating items
Operating
4.4
-55.39
42.65
51.59
Capital expenditure
0.21
38.83
2.15
-26.4
Free cash flow
4.61
-16.56
44.8
25.19
Equity raised
1,531.3
1,647.52
1,286.67
963.74
Investing
15.04
-22.1
153.74
101.33
Financing
22.78
67.27
-159.17
127.92
Dividends paid
0
0
5.24
5.36
Net in cash
1,573.74
1,676.13
1,331.3
1,223.55
