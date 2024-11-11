iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S Chand & Company Ltd Board Meeting

206.66
(-1.51%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:54:49 PM

S Chand & Compan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Intimation regarding allotment of 41,296 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each against exercise of vested employee stock options
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
S Chand And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; and 2. Other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 - S Chand And Company Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
S Chand And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2. Other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 - S Chand And Company Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
S Chand And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Recommendation of final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024 - S Chand And Company Limited Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 24, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3/- per share to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
S Chand And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; and 2. Other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 06, 2024 - S Chand And Company Limited Outcome of Board Meeting-06.02.2024- Re-appointment of Managing Director & Re-appointment of Whole-time Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

S Chand & Compan: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S Chand & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.