To the Members of S Chand And Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of S Chand And Company Limited (Rs.the CompanyRs.), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Rs.the ActRs.) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Rs.Ind ASRs.) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Rs.ICAIRs.) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial

statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to note 60 to the accompanying standalone financial statements which describes that these standalone financial statements have been prepared after giving effect of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the Rs.SchemeRs.), entered into between the Company and Blackie & Son (Calcutta) Private Limited ("Blackie"), Nirja Publishers & Printers Private Limited ("Nirja"), DS Digital Private Limited ("DS Digital") and Safari Digital Education Initiatives Private Limited ("Safari Digital"), subsidiaries of the Company, with effect from the appointed date of the Scheme, being 1 April 2017, as approved by the order of National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi on 24 July 2023 and which is effective from 04 September 2023. The impact of the aforesaid Scheme has been given effect to in the accompanying standalone financial statements as prescribed in the Scheme. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter a) Assessment of the realisability of investments made in subsidiaries: Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following procedures: Refer material accounting policy information in note 2.9 to the standalone financial statements. The Company carries its investments in subsidiaries, at cost at an aggregate amount of INR 6,066.73 million as at 31 March 2024. a) Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification of impairment indicators to determine recoverability of the investments in subsidiary companies. The amount is significant to the standalone financial statements and involves determination whether impairment indicators exist during the reporting period, corresponding impairment charge required to be accounted as per the requirements in Ind AS 36, Impairment of Assets which inherently involves application of significant judgments by management in particular with respect to determination of recoverable/fair value amount of these investments. The recoverability of these investments is significantly dependent on operational performance of the respective subsidiaries and therefore there is a risk that the subsidiaries may not achieve the anticipated business growth which may lead to an impairment charge being recognised. b) Tested the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls of the Company in relation to the aforesaid process. Management has assessed the realisability of the aforesaid amounts by carrying out a valuation of the subsidiaryRs.s business using the discounted cashflow method ("the Model"). The Model involves estimates pertaining to expected business and earnings forecasts and key assumptions including those related to discount and long-term growth rates. These estimates require high degree of management judgement and is inherently subjective. c) Obtained the valuation model from the management and reviewed their conclusions, including reading the report provided by an independent valuation expert for investments engaged by the management. Considering the significance of the above matter to the standalone financial statements, complexities and judgement involved, and the significant auditor attention required to test such managementRs.s judgement, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit. d) A ssessed the professional competence, objectivity and capabilities of the third party expert used by the management for performing the required valuations to estimate the recoverable value of the investments in the subsidiary; e) Reconciled the cash flows to the business plans approved by the respective Board of Directors of the subsidiaries; f) Tested the inputs used in the Model by examining the underlying data and validating the future projections by comparing past projections with actual results, including discussions with management relating to these projections. g) Assessed the reasonableness of the key assumptions used and appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied by engaging auditorRs.s valuation experts. Tested the discount rate and terminal growth rates used in the forecast including comparison to economic and industry forecasts, where appropriate; h) Evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management and performed independent sensitivity analysis on these key assumptions to assess potential impact of downside in the underlying cash flow forecasts and assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by management. i) Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. b) Estimation of sales returns and discounts: Refer material accounting policy information in note 2.5 to the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following procedures: The company is involved in publishing and distribution of educational books. Due to the nature of business, the Company offers an option to the customers to return unsold inventory. Significant amount of sales returns are received in the year subsequent to the year when books are sold. Discount comprises of turnover, cash and other discount. Turnover discount is offered to the customers in the period subsequent to the reporting date based on parameters for a specified period. a) Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company to determine provision for sales return and discount including design and implementation of controls. We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of these controls Cash discount is offered based on the cash discount schemes applicable to certain months. Further, at the time of annual settlement, which may not coincide with the financial year, with respective debtors, other discounts are offered based on their negotiations agreed with respective customers. Provision for such sales returns and discounts are estimated, deducted from revenue and accounts receivables. During the current year, the Company has made provisions for sales returns and discounts amounting to INR 370.70 million and INR 421.60 million respectively. b) O btained managementRs.s calculations for provision for sales returns and discounts, recalculated the amounts for mathematical accuracy and evaluated the assumptions used by reference to internal sources (i.e. management budgets and schemes offered to customers). Estimates of sales returns and discounts are required to be made at the time of sale. When determining the appropriate allowance, management considers historical trends, present changes in policies for the academic season, as a basis for the estimate as well as all other known factors, which could significantly influence the level of future sales returns and discount claims. Significant judgement is required in assessing the appropriate level of the provision for sales return and discounts. c) C onsidered the accuracy of managementRs.s estimates in previous years by comparing historical provisions to the actual amounts to assess the management ability to accurately estimate their sales returns and discounts. Measuring provisions for sales return and discounts is a key audit matter as it requires significant estimates made by Management. Such judgements include managementRs.s expectation of sales returns and discounts and historical estimates of sales returns and discounts vis a vis the sales returns and discounts received during the year. d) Tested the actual sales return and discounts passed to customers after the balance sheet date and upto 10 days prior to approval of financials to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate period. e) Assessed the disclosures in respect of sales returns and discounts included in the financial statements. c) Deferred tax assets: Refer material accounting policy information in note 2.6 to the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following procedures: As on 31 March 2024, the Company has recognized deferred tax assets (net) amounting to INR 414.86 million. The recognition of deferred tax liabilities includes all taxable temporary differences, while deferred tax assets are only recorded to the extent it is probable that sufficient deferred tax liabilities or taxable profit will be available in the future against which the deductible temporary differences can be used. a) Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company to compute and assess realisability of Deferred Tax Assets including design and implementation of controls. We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of these controls. Management has recognized deferred tax asset on the MAT credit and unabsorbed losses basis the reasonable certainty that sufficient taxable profits, based on forecast of business operations, will be available with the Company in future. b) Obtained the managementRs.s calculation for the computation of deferred taxes and performed re-computation to test arithmetical accuracy. Since, the recognition of deferred tax assets relies on the significant application of judgement by the management in respect of assessing the probability and sufficiency of future taxable profits and future reversals of existing taxable temporary differences, it is considered as key audit matter. c) Traced inputs used in the deferred tax calculation from source documents. d) Analyzed the future projections of the company, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and assumptions used as to when it would be certain that company would earn future taxable income. e) Evaluated managementRs.s assessment of time period available for adjustment of such deferred tax assets as per provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets as per requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. f) Assessed the sensitivity of the outcomes in the above scenario to reasonably possible changes in assumptions and evaluated the realisability of deferred tax asset as to when the company would earn future taxable profits. g) Assessed the disclosures in respect of deferred tax included in the financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and AuditorRs.s Report thereon

7. The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our

auditorRs.s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRs.s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged

with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the CompanyRs.s Board of Directors. The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. I n preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• C onclude on the appropriateness of Board of DirectorsRs. use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements

or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

16. The Company, Blackie, Nirja, DS Digital and Safari Digital had prepared separate complete set of general purpose financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 before giving effect to the Scheme in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, on which for the Company, we had issued unmodified opinion vide separate auditorRs.s report to the shareholders of the companies dated 30 May 2023 for the year ended 31 March 2023 and other auditors had issued unmodified opinion for Blackie, Nirja, DS Digital and Safari Digital vide separate auditorRs.s reports to the shareholders of the companies dated 10 May 2023 for

the year ended 31 March 2023, which has been furnished to us by the management and has been relied upon by us for the purpose of our audit of the standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

17. The accompanying standalone financial statements includes the financial information of education business transferred from DS Digital and Safari Digital for the year ended 31 March 2023 which has been prepared by the management using the audited special purpose financial statements of aforesaid entities as referred to in paragraph 16 above and has been audited by other auditors who have issued unmodified audit opinion dated 04 November 2023 for the year ended 31 March 2023 on such carved out financial information. Such report has been furnished to us by the management and has been relied upon by us for the purpose of audit of the standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

19. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 (Rs.the OrderRs.) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

20. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 20(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 20(b) above on reporting under section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 20(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 53 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.;

iv. a. The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 58(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Rs.the intermediariesRs.), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Rs.the Ultimate BeneficiariesRs.) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 58(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Rs.the Funding PartiesRs.), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Rs.Ultimate BeneficiariesRs.) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 47 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The

dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As stated in note 59 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further,

during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

FirmRs.s Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Sd/-

Tarun Gupta

Partner

Membership No.: 507892

UDIN:24507892BKEITC2172

Place: New Delhi

Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 19 of the Independent AuditorRs.s Report of even date to the members of S Chand And Company Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at Plot no. 40/2 A, site no. IV, UPSIDC industrial estate, Sahibabad with gross carrying values of Rs.111.73 million as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to

title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment including right-of-use assets and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 (hereinafter referred to as Rs.the OrderRs.) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by the third parties.

(b) As disclosed in note 56 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 50.00 million by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were subject to audit/review, except for the following:

(Amount in millions) Name of the Bank / financial institution Working capital limit sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter Information disclosed as per return Information as per books of accounts Difference Inventories 462.89 462.89 - Trade receivables June 2023 941.44 941.44 - Trade payables 282.97 477.75 (194.78) 1. HDFC Bank 2. State Bank of India Inventories 553.79 553.79 - 1. 200.00 Trade receivables September 2023 851.91 851.91 - 2. 400.00 Trade payables 196.01 443.58 (247.57) 3. Indian Bank 3. 200.00 Inventories December 2023 846.51 846.51 - 4. RBL Bank Limited 4. 200.00 Trade receivables 838.35 838.35 - Trade payables 448.92 643.72 (194.80) Inventories 695.73 698.81 (3.08) Trade receivables March 2024 1,218.29 1,276.34 (58.05) Trade payables 718.70 951.30 (232.60)

(iii) The Company has not provided any security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has not made investments, provided any security or granted any loans in firms or limited liability partnerships during the year. Further, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans and guarantee to subsidiaries during the year as per details given below:

(Amount in millions)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year (Rs.): - Subsidiaries 250.00 65.50* Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Rs.): - Subsidiaries 131.66 175.03

*excluding loan extended during the year #including interest accrued

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investment made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not given any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loan which had fallen due during the year and such loans or was renewed/extended during the year. The details of the same has been given below:

(Amount in millions) Name of the party Total loan amount granted during the year(A) Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans (B) Nature of extension (i.e., renewed/ extended/fresh loan provided) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year (C=B/Total A) Safari Digital Education Initiatives Private Limited - 137.29 Extension of loan 209.61% tenure S Chand Edutech Private Limited 15.50 - NA NA Convergia Digital Education Private Limited 50.00 - Total 65.50 137.29 209.61%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act and section 186 in respect of security provided.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of CompanyRs.s products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods

and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

(Amount in millions) Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any 0.72 - AY 2015-16 CIT(A) NA 0.02 - AY 2018-19 NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.36 - AY 2021-22 AO NA 1.92 - AY 2018-19 NA 79.31 - AY 2020-21 CIT(A) NA 73.18 - AY 2018-19 NA

(viii)According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the

information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the

provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B Independent AuditorRs.s Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Rs.the ActRs.)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of S Chand And Company Limited (Rs.the CompanyRs.) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged

with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (Rs.the Guidance NoteRs.) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Rs.ICAIRs.). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct ofthe CompanyRs.s business, including adherence to the CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorRs.s Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal

Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls

with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections

of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

