SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-159.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
12.81
12.81
12.81
12.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-217.66
-196.79
-172.77
-150.14
Net Worth
-204.85
-183.98
-159.96
-137.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
28.08
53.03
52.59
50.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.05
0.84
4.45
1.77
Raw materials
-17.49
-33.01
-31.89
-31.58
As % of sales
62.29
62.24
60.64
62.73
Employee costs
-5.63
-7.31
-7.11
-5.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-14.39
-13.13
-13.5
-4.76
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.85
-2.05
-2.02
Tax paid
-10.88
-10.88
-9.12
0
Working capital
-8.48
-14.89
-13.25
-56.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.05
0.84
4.45
1.77
Op profit growth
23.15
-16.5
1,862.97
-96.83
EBIT growth
33.13
45.7
-310.91
-123.89
Net profit growth
-13.12
6.13
374.93
-66.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
28.48
53.53
53.32
50.34
49.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.48
53.53
53.32
50.34
49.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.3
0.81
0.91
Other Income
5.16
4.83
1.36
2.43
1.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SHILPA SHARAD JOSHI
Director
RAJESH KUMAR DROLIA
Director
SHREEDHAR MUKUND PARANDE
Managing Director
RAJIV DROLIA
Reports by Todays Writing Instruments Ltd
Summary
Today Writing Products Ltd(TWPL), incorporated in April 29, 1992 as Creative Stationo Products Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Rajesh K Drolia, a first generation Entreprenuer is one of the leading manufacturers of pens in India. The company has changed its name to the present one in October 1995. The company came out with its maiden public issue in April 1996.The company markets its products under the Todays brand name both domestically and internationally. The companys product portfolio includes Ball pens, gel pens, roller pens, markers and highliters. The company owns two production facilities at Dadra both equiped with inhouse tool room, design and moulding and quality control facilities.Todays Writing Instruments Limited(TWIL), a group company was amalgamated with TWPL effective from Oct 4, 2000 as a part of business synergy plan.To market its products Todays entered signed an agreement with its joint venture partner M/s Mon Ami Co Ltd, Korea. It is having 330 distributors spread over 145 countries.
