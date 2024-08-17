iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Share Price

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 30, 2019|12:14:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-159.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:10 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.56%

Foreign: 3.55%

Indian: 8.85%

Non-Promoter- 2.77%

Institutions: 2.76%

Non-Institutions: 84.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

12.81

12.81

12.81

12.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-217.66

-196.79

-172.77

-150.14

Net Worth

-204.85

-183.98

-159.96

-137.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

28.08

53.03

52.59

50.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.05

0.84

4.45

1.77

Raw materials

-17.49

-33.01

-31.89

-31.58

As % of sales

62.29

62.24

60.64

62.73

Employee costs

-5.63

-7.31

-7.11

-5.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-14.39

-13.13

-13.5

-4.76

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.85

-2.05

-2.02

Tax paid

-10.88

-10.88

-9.12

0

Working capital

-8.48

-14.89

-13.25

-56.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.05

0.84

4.45

1.77

Op profit growth

23.15

-16.5

1,862.97

-96.83

EBIT growth

33.13

45.7

-310.91

-123.89

Net profit growth

-13.12

6.13

374.93

-66.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

28.48

53.53

53.32

50.34

49.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.48

53.53

53.32

50.34

49.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.3

0.81

0.91

Other Income

5.16

4.83

1.36

2.43

1.84

View Annually Results

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SHILPA SHARAD JOSHI

Director

RAJESH KUMAR DROLIA

Director

SHREEDHAR MUKUND PARANDE

Managing Director

RAJIV DROLIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Summary

Today Writing Products Ltd(TWPL), incorporated in April 29, 1992 as Creative Stationo Products Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Rajesh K Drolia, a first generation Entreprenuer is one of the leading manufacturers of pens in India. The company has changed its name to the present one in October 1995. The company came out with its maiden public issue in April 1996.The company markets its products under the Todays brand name both domestically and internationally. The companys product portfolio includes Ball pens, gel pens, roller pens, markers and highliters. The company owns two production facilities at Dadra both equiped with inhouse tool room, design and moulding and quality control facilities.Todays Writing Instruments Limited(TWIL), a group company was amalgamated with TWPL effective from Oct 4, 2000 as a part of business synergy plan.To market its products Todays entered signed an agreement with its joint venture partner M/s Mon Ami Co Ltd, Korea. It is having 330 distributors spread over 145 countries.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.