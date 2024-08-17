Summary

Today Writing Products Ltd(TWPL), incorporated in April 29, 1992 as Creative Stationo Products Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Rajesh K Drolia, a first generation Entreprenuer is one of the leading manufacturers of pens in India. The company has changed its name to the present one in October 1995. The company came out with its maiden public issue in April 1996.The company markets its products under the Todays brand name both domestically and internationally. The companys product portfolio includes Ball pens, gel pens, roller pens, markers and highliters. The company owns two production facilities at Dadra both equiped with inhouse tool room, design and moulding and quality control facilities.Todays Writing Instruments Limited(TWIL), a group company was amalgamated with TWPL effective from Oct 4, 2000 as a part of business synergy plan.To market its products Todays entered signed an agreement with its joint venture partner M/s Mon Ami Co Ltd, Korea. It is having 330 distributors spread over 145 countries.

