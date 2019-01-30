Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
12.81
12.81
12.81
12.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-217.66
-196.79
-172.77
-150.14
Net Worth
-204.85
-183.98
-159.96
-137.33
Minority Interest
Debt
134.7
135.12
138.67
140.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.93
2.93
2.93
Total Liabilities
-70.15
-45.93
-18.36
5.77
Fixed Assets
20.46
22.32
24
25.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.12
4.17
4.17
4.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
13.81
24.7
33.82
Networking Capital
-96.09
-87.69
-76.66
-66.17
Inventories
4.76
6.06
7.36
5.63
Inventory Days
61.87
41.7
51.08
40.81
Sundry Debtors
1.69
1.25
6.17
7.57
Debtor Days
21.96
8.6
42.82
54.88
Other Current Assets
13.43
8.02
7.46
7.81
Sundry Creditors
-16.49
-17.12
-22.48
-20.11
Creditor Days
214.33
117.82
156.01
145.79
Other Current Liabilities
-99.48
-85.9
-75.17
-67.07
Cash
1.36
1.48
5.44
8.21
Total Assets
-70.15
-45.91
-18.35
5.77
No Record Found
