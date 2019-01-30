Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
28.08
53.03
52.59
50.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.05
0.84
4.45
1.77
Raw materials
-17.49
-33.01
-31.89
-31.58
As % of sales
62.29
62.24
60.64
62.73
Employee costs
-5.63
-7.31
-7.11
-5.85
As % of sales
20.07
13.79
13.52
11.63
Other costs
-7.72
-14.96
-16.28
-13.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.5
28.2
30.96
25.89
Operating profit
-2.77
-2.25
-2.69
-0.13
OPM
-9.86
-4.24
-5.12
-0.27
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.85
-2.05
-2.02
Interest expense
-10.24
-10.01
-11.36
-5.78
Other income
0.47
0.98
2.6
3.17
Profit before tax
-14.39
-13.13
-13.5
-4.76
Taxes
-10.88
-10.88
-9.12
0
Tax rate
75.6
82.86
67.55
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-25.28
-24.02
-22.63
-4.76
Exceptional items
4.41
0
0
0
Net profit
-20.86
-24.02
-22.63
-4.76
yoy growth (%)
-13.12
6.13
374.93
-66.45
NPM
-74.31
-45.29
-43.03
-9.46
