iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 30, 2019|12:14:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

28.08

53.03

52.59

50.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.05

0.84

4.45

1.77

Raw materials

-17.49

-33.01

-31.89

-31.58

As % of sales

62.29

62.24

60.64

62.73

Employee costs

-5.63

-7.31

-7.11

-5.85

As % of sales

20.07

13.79

13.52

11.63

Other costs

-7.72

-14.96

-16.28

-13.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.5

28.2

30.96

25.89

Operating profit

-2.77

-2.25

-2.69

-0.13

OPM

-9.86

-4.24

-5.12

-0.27

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.85

-2.05

-2.02

Interest expense

-10.24

-10.01

-11.36

-5.78

Other income

0.47

0.98

2.6

3.17

Profit before tax

-14.39

-13.13

-13.5

-4.76

Taxes

-10.88

-10.88

-9.12

0

Tax rate

75.6

82.86

67.55

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-25.28

-24.02

-22.63

-4.76

Exceptional items

4.41

0

0

0

Net profit

-20.86

-24.02

-22.63

-4.76

yoy growth (%)

-13.12

6.13

374.93

-66.45

NPM

-74.31

-45.29

-43.03

-9.46

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Todays Writing Instruments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.