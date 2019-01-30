Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-14.39
-13.13
-13.5
-4.76
Depreciation
-1.86
-1.85
-2.05
-2.02
Tax paid
-10.88
-10.88
-9.12
0
Working capital
-8.48
-14.89
-13.25
-56.11
Other operating items
Operating
-35.62
-40.76
-37.93
-62.89
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.18
0.3
-0.62
Free cash flow
-35.61
-40.58
-37.62
-63.52
Equity raised
-393.58
-345.53
-300.27
-290.74
Investing
-0.04
0
0
0
Financing
112.14
108.03
105.88
76.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-317.1
-278.09
-232.02
-277.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.