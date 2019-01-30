iifl-logo-icon 1
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 30, 2019

Todays Writing Instruments Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-14.39

-13.13

-13.5

-4.76

Depreciation

-1.86

-1.85

-2.05

-2.02

Tax paid

-10.88

-10.88

-9.12

0

Working capital

-8.48

-14.89

-13.25

-56.11

Other operating items

Operating

-35.62

-40.76

-37.93

-62.89

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.18

0.3

-0.62

Free cash flow

-35.61

-40.58

-37.62

-63.52

Equity raised

-393.58

-345.53

-300.27

-290.74

Investing

-0.04

0

0

0

Financing

112.14

108.03

105.88

76.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-317.1

-278.09

-232.02

-277.7

