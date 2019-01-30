iifl-logo-icon 1
Todays Writing Instruments Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 30, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.79

0.39

5.9

1.77

Op profit growth

0.44

2.66

605.32

-91.21

EBIT growth

-44.51

-33.24

-25,847.91

-100.3

Net profit growth

-65.8

-6.63

264.07

-52.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.11

-5.35

-5.23

-0.78

EBIT margin

-4.31

-4.13

-6.22

0.02

Net profit margin

-28.09

-43.71

-47

-13.67

RoCE

2.55

7.22

35.89

0.12

RoNW

0.93

2.95

3.6

1.14

RoA

4.15

19.08

67.81

-16.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.98

-21.52

-22.04

-7.58

Book value per share

-169.75

-163.5

-145.24

-125.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.3

-0.14

-0.1

-0.37

P/B

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

71.07

80.21

-1,172.47

54.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

87.7

78.24

47.77

1.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.85

27

48.39

45.56

Inventory days

69.01

45.75

44.49

37.98

Creditor days

-210.54

-135.48

-142.58

-146.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.12

0.21

0.2

0

Net debt / equity

-0.72

-0.73

-0.82

-0.93

Net debt / op. profit

-55.04

-53.68

-54.86

-382.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.57

-61.66

-59.81

-62.73

Employee costs

-20.63

-14.24

-13.93

-11.73

Other costs

-27.9

-29.45

-31.49

-26.31

