|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.79
0.39
5.9
1.77
Op profit growth
0.44
2.66
605.32
-91.21
EBIT growth
-44.51
-33.24
-25,847.91
-100.3
Net profit growth
-65.8
-6.63
264.07
-52.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.11
-5.35
-5.23
-0.78
EBIT margin
-4.31
-4.13
-6.22
0.02
Net profit margin
-28.09
-43.71
-47
-13.67
RoCE
2.55
7.22
35.89
0.12
RoNW
0.93
2.95
3.6
1.14
RoA
4.15
19.08
67.81
-16.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.98
-21.52
-22.04
-7.58
Book value per share
-169.75
-163.5
-145.24
-125.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.3
-0.14
-0.1
-0.37
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
EV/EBIDTA
71.07
80.21
-1,172.47
54.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
87.7
78.24
47.77
1.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.85
27
48.39
45.56
Inventory days
69.01
45.75
44.49
37.98
Creditor days
-210.54
-135.48
-142.58
-146.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.12
0.21
0.2
0
Net debt / equity
-0.72
-0.73
-0.82
-0.93
Net debt / op. profit
-55.04
-53.68
-54.86
-382.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.57
-61.66
-59.81
-62.73
Employee costs
-20.63
-14.24
-13.93
-11.73
Other costs
-27.9
-29.45
-31.49
-26.31
