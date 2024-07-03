SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹7.17
Prev. Close₹6.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹7.17
Day's Low₹6.86
52 Week's High₹9.55
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹-11.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.19
50.19
50.19
50.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-104.68
-100.81
-97.34
-94.13
Net Worth
-54.49
-50.62
-47.15
-43.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.34
-2.67
-2.87
-1.98
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
1.01
0
Working capital
-0.18
0.09
5.65
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0.18
-17.92
7.61
Net profit growth
-9.23
33.51
-14.55
-11.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
186.67
194.41
125.26
125.7
118.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.67
194.41
125.26
125.7
118.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.35
6.3
6.23
61.27
6.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tasneem Cementwala
Director
Kshipra Jatana
Chairman & Independent Directo
Lalit Kumar Jain
Director
Ratnesh Rukhariyar
Director
Ramesh Kumar Damani
Director
Karanvir Singh Gill
Independent Director
Vivek Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Infomedia Press Ltd
Summary
Infomedia Press Limited (Formerly known Infomedia 18 Limited) was incorporated in May, 1955. Infomedia Press Limited incorporated as a Commercial Printing Press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later was renamed Tata Donnelley Limited, the Company was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation Ltd and, in 1931, it became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the Company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the worlds largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. A part of the Tata Group and the largest commercial printer in India, the company is a leader in every area of commercial printing. It prints several of Indias top-circulation magazines and is also one of the countrys leading book printers. It also has a range of personal stationery which includes greeting cards, diaries, calendars marketed under the Touchstone brand. It is among the few printing houses which offer clients a range of services ranging from design to despatch. The company has an in-house print promotion agency known as Design Shop (India).Tata Infomedia entered the information service business in 1991 with the publication of the business directory (popularly known as Yellow Pages) for Bombay. Since then, it has built a leadership position in this field and has broadened its canvas of operations to include other cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Madras, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta. It has also launched a specialised directory for exporters. Its da
Read More
The Infomedia Press Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infomedia Press Ltd is ₹35.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infomedia Press Ltd is 0 and -0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infomedia Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infomedia Press Ltd is ₹5 and ₹9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Infomedia Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.57%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 17.26%, 6 Month at -4.99%, 3 Month at -23.86% and 1 Month at -1.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.