Summary

Infomedia Press Limited (Formerly known Infomedia 18 Limited) was incorporated in May, 1955. Infomedia Press Limited incorporated as a Commercial Printing Press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later was renamed Tata Donnelley Limited, the Company was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation Ltd and, in 1931, it became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the Company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the worlds largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. A part of the Tata Group and the largest commercial printer in India, the company is a leader in every area of commercial printing. It prints several of Indias top-circulation magazines and is also one of the countrys leading book printers. It also has a range of personal stationery which includes greeting cards, diaries, calendars marketed under the Touchstone brand. It is among the few printing houses which offer clients a range of services ranging from design to despatch. The company has an in-house print promotion agency known as Design Shop (India).Tata Infomedia entered the information service business in 1991 with the publication of the business directory (popularly known as Yellow Pages) for Bombay. Since then, it has built a leadership position in this field and has broadened its canvas of operations to include other cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Madras, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta. It has also launched a specialised directory for exporters. Its da

