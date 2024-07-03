iifl-logo-icon 1
Infomedia Press Ltd Share Price

7.04
(2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open7.17
  • Day's High7.17
  • 52 Wk High9.55
  • Prev. Close6.86
  • Day's Low6.86
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.33
  • Div. Yield0
Infomedia Press Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

7.17

Prev. Close

6.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.65

Day's High

7.17

Day's Low

6.86

52 Week's High

9.55

52 Week's Low

5

Book Value

-11.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Infomedia Press Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Infomedia Press Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Infomedia Press Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.80%

Non-Institutions: 48.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Infomedia Press Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.19

50.19

50.19

50.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-104.68

-100.81

-97.34

-94.13

Net Worth

-54.49

-50.62

-47.15

-43.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.34

-2.67

-2.87

-1.98

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

1.01

0

Working capital

-0.18

0.09

5.65

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0.18

-17.92

7.61

Net profit growth

-9.23

33.51

-14.55

-11.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2003

Gross Sales

186.67

194.41

125.26

125.7

118.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.67

194.41

125.26

125.7

118.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.35

6.3

6.23

61.27

6.11

Infomedia Press Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Infomedia Press Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tasneem Cementwala

Director

Kshipra Jatana

Chairman & Independent Directo

Lalit Kumar Jain

Director

Ratnesh Rukhariyar

Director

Ramesh Kumar Damani

Director

Karanvir Singh Gill

Independent Director

Vivek Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infomedia Press Ltd

Summary

Infomedia Press Limited (Formerly known Infomedia 18 Limited) was incorporated in May, 1955. Infomedia Press Limited incorporated as a Commercial Printing Press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later was renamed Tata Donnelley Limited, the Company was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation Ltd and, in 1931, it became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the Company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the worlds largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. A part of the Tata Group and the largest commercial printer in India, the company is a leader in every area of commercial printing. It prints several of Indias top-circulation magazines and is also one of the countrys leading book printers. It also has a range of personal stationery which includes greeting cards, diaries, calendars marketed under the Touchstone brand. It is among the few printing houses which offer clients a range of services ranging from design to despatch. The company has an in-house print promotion agency known as Design Shop (India).Tata Infomedia entered the information service business in 1991 with the publication of the business directory (popularly known as Yellow Pages) for Bombay. Since then, it has built a leadership position in this field and has broadened its canvas of operations to include other cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Madras, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta. It has also launched a specialised directory for exporters. Its da
Company FAQs

What is the Infomedia Press Ltd share price today?

The Infomedia Press Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infomedia Press Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infomedia Press Ltd is ₹35.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infomedia Press Ltd is 0 and -0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infomedia Press Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infomedia Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infomedia Press Ltd is ₹5 and ₹9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infomedia Press Ltd?

Infomedia Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.57%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 17.26%, 6 Month at -4.99%, 3 Month at -23.86% and 1 Month at -1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infomedia Press Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infomedia Press Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.69 %
Institutions - 0.80 %
Public - 48.51 %

